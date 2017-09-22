A mall with three to four storefronts will be built on the north east side of the Interstate 65 interchange in Scottsburg. Developer Scott Coots talked to members of the Scott County Area Plan Commission (APC) on Wednesday evening, September 13, about his plans for constructing the strip mall. Scottsburg Plaza will offer 15,500 square feet of commercial space, which Coots is currently working to fill. The store which will “anchor” the new development will be a Dollar Tree, a very popular chain that offers all sorts of merchandise at low prices. Coots related that the chain wants the store open and operating by early next spring. “You’ll start seeing activity there (at the site) pretty soon,” he promised. Most of the store space will be claimed by the Dollar Tree, but Coots said he hoped to attract a sit-down family restaurant as well. The site of the development combines two former gas stations, commonly known for years as Dowd’s Chevron and Julian’s Standard. Because of new limitations placed on sidewalks within the right-of-way claimed by the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), there will not be a sidewalk installed. The development will meet its required number of parking spaces by using property accessible behind the store for overflow. That parking lot will be bordered by landscaping to buffer it from a row of duplexes. Parking will also be offered in front of Scottsburg Plaza, which will parallel State Road 56 West (West McClain Street). According to April Ramoni, Executive Director of the APC, an entrance on the west side of the development will allow traffic ingress and egress. Currently, the roadway allows access to Stoplight Liquors and the Mariann Travel Inn. “That helps clean up all those curb cuts that are currently along those properties,” noted Ramoni. One issue about the development which involves the Scottsburg Redevelopment Commission (SRC) will be among the first to be addressed at the site. The SRC voted to allow up to $70,000 to move underground utility lines. The lines currently bisect the property, Coots related. All new construction will be set back and in line with an existing carwash to its east. Coots welcomed any APC member to visit two similar projects he has completed in Jeffersonville. “We try to make our buildings attractive for the communities they serve,” he stated. The four members of the seven-person APC all voted in favor of approving the Development Plan. “It will be a welcome asset to the city,” commented member Chris Wakeman.