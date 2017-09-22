Though there were few residents in the audience, the public hearing held on Monday evening, September 18, lasted an hour while a proposed 71% increase in Scottsburg sewer rates was discussed. Monday night’s hearing was for the rate hike ordinance’s second reading. A third and final reading of the increase will be held during the Council’s meeting on Monday, October 2. The increase will help construct a new treatment plant, one that could take more than $18 million to build. It will also have more capacity to handle more flow. During the hearing, former city councilman Terry Amick, a Scottsburg businessman, and two residents, Perry Lynn Hayes and Marsha Miller-Smith, had plenty of questions for Mayor Bill Graham and City Council members. “I just don’t understand how you got us into this situation,” Hayes told the Council. Hayes and his wife are both retired. “Why didn’t you do this (increase) in small increments over the years?” he asked. Mayor Graham took the lead for the Council. He explained that past councils had not supported increases and refused to consider them, despite financial signs that all was not well with the aging sewer collection system and its plant. Graham was partially corrected on this statement by Council President Bill Hoagland. “Some of us on those councils did support increases, but we couldn’t get support from the majority (of Councilmen) at the time,” advised Hoagland. Consequently, the sewer utility’s operating funds continued to dip as more regulations and requirements were put into place over the years by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM). Operating costs also increased over the years. “We learned you don’t tell the EPA and IDEM what to do. They tell you, and you have to do it or get penalized,” said Mayor Graham. He said the major reason he originally ran for the office he has held since 1989 was to create a functioning sewer utility. His first project was construction of the present treatment plant at the end of North Third Street. “And by the time we got that plant on line and functioning, we lost about 1/3 of the operating capacity we’d been promised because of new regulations,” the Mayor recalled. When Amick was council president, he and two others, Tom Lewis and Karen Gricius, supported a loan to repair the city’s collection system. Two years later, Lewis lost his chance to run again for his seat in a Democrat primary battle against now-Councilman Chuck Rose. Gricius has continually been re-elected for her seat. Amick unsuccessfully ran against Mayor Graham and so dropped off the Council. The loan went through with the support of remaining council members Hoagland and Mark Shapinsky. Shapinsky is also no longer a member of the Council. The funds enabled the city to buy equipment and hire an additional man to seek out breaks or failing collection lines and fix them. That work continues to this day, Mayor Graham said. Hoagland said some on the council at that time realized that additional monies should be borrowed to begin work on the treatment plant, but that idea was never supported. “But our big problem is the treatment plant. Yes, we have old, antiquated lines. Some were installed in 1948. Our employees do a good job of locating and repairing leaks, so we don’t have as much infiltration as we once did,” the Mayor noted. When Miller-Smith asked about a long-term plan for the sewer utility, the Mayor said such a plan is a necessary part of operating the utility. “But it’s hard to have such a plan when we have been forced to treat for things like phosphorus. That’s the latest in a long line (of trace substances) that we are required to test for and eliminate,” Graham stated. He praised plant employees for their dedication and efforts to keep the facility operating, despite the plant’s outdated design. Noncompliance with EPA and IDEM requirements can translate into not being allowed to operate the treatment plant or daily fines or both. Raising rates of any utility is hard to do, the Mayor conceded. “You have the public questioning you. Nobody likes to pay more, and, yes, we do worry what the effect will be on our customers, especially the elderly,” the Mayor went on. He visualized that some older persons could be forced to give up their homes and seek alternate housing because they cannot afford to pay higher rates. Mayor Graham also pointed out that the city’s sewage treatment problem is a crisis that many communities across Indiana are facing. “Crothersville, Madison, Seymour, Austin, all you have to do is look and you will find cities and towns with the same problems. We are not unique,” he said. The new plant will be constructed with a larger treating capacity. Amick questioned that wisdom. “If you’re only treating 675,000 gallons a day now, why build that big of a plant?” he asked. The reasoning behind its proposed size is economic, the Mayor explained. He acknowledged the rumor that Tokusen USA may close its doors in January because of competition from Chinese steel-makers. Tokusen has invested many dollars in modernizing its Scottsburg plant, and Mayor Graham is anticipating the plant reopening and needing not only water but also the city’s larger sewer capacity to operate. He also said that the final solution for smaller communities may be a regional treatment facility which can serve several communities or counties. “But if you suggested such a thing now, you couldn’t get the support for it,” Graham predicted. “Well, hindsight is 20/20, but I sure wish we didn’t have to go through all this,” Hayes concluded. Mayor Graham agreed with him. “I wish we weren’t facing this either, but we are,” he commented. Councilwoman Gricius asked Mayor Graham if he had sought other sources to help pay for the new plant. Yes, the official said, “But there are few out there. We just don’t have that many options available to us,” he replied. When the matter was called for a vote, four Councilmen – Hoagland, Rose, Stanley Allen and John Konkler - voted to pursue the increase and preparations for the loan. Gricius voted against it. Arranging the financing of such a project could take nearly a year to complete, it was learned. The increase in rates will be two-fold, a portion taking effect this year and the final percentage added in 2018. Should the measure pass on its third reading, the higher rates could take effect in November. Covering sewage treatment costs and constructing a new plant wasn’t the only measure the Council passed that evening. Members voted 5-0 to raise electric rates 3% to meet higher prices. That increase will begin in November. -30-