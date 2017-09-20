Each October for the Jennings Township Volunteer Fire Department has hosted the annual Austin Fireman’s Festival, which is the biggest fundraiser for the JTVFD. This fundraiser helps pay for their operating expenses throughout the year. As you can imagine, making sure the members have updated, safe equipment and properly maintained trucks can be quite expensive. For the last six years of the Fireman’s Festival, the JTVFD has hosted a Firemen’s 5K Run/Walk early Saturday morning to help raise those funds mentioned above. This year the JTVFD Auxiliary will be hosting the event! The event will be held Saturday October 14. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the race beginning at 10 a.m. at the firehouse in Austin. The department is actively seeking sponsorship to help pay for the event. The JTVFD Auxiliary would greatly appreciate any amount your company would be willing to donate. In return for your sponsorship, your company name will be printed on 5K event t-shirts and your company will be announced several times throughout the weekend. The JTVFD understands the tough economic times that our community is facing. The department feels this is a great opportunity for community members to get out and enjoy the festival. The course is a 3.18 miles through the streets of Austin, Indiana. The course begins and ends at the Jennings Township Volunteer Fire Department on West Main Street. We will have people passing out water throughout the 5K run. Mile Splits will be available for those runners that are interested. Awards will be given out in the following categories: 1st & 2nd place adult female and male runners. 1st & 2nd place adult female and male walkers. All participants will be given a participation ribbon upon completion of the course. The course will be clearly marked and we will have firemen throughout the course in case of any emergencies or questions. Early Registration Deadline will be postmarked September 29. Adults: $15.00 Students: $10.00 Seniors (55 and over): $10.00. Register after September 30 through the day of the race for $5 more! Adults: $20.00 Students: $15.00 Seniors (55 and over): $15.00 To guarantee yourself a t-shirt, pre-register today! Make checks payable to Jennings Township Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and mail to JTVFD Auxiliary, P.O. Box 41, Austin, IN, 47102. Include, name, age, address, phone number, email address, run or walk, shirt size – please add $3 for 2x or bigger, also include signature of participant and parent and guardian signature.