Free legal advice is being provided to persons needing help on civil matters at the Scott County Courthouse on Wednesday, October 11.

An attorney will be present in Suite 222 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Appointments are not needed. No criminal cases can be assisted. Civil cases include divorces, paternity, custody, parenting time, guardianship, consumer defense, landlord/tenant issues, debt collection, credit and wills and estates.

Attorneys cannot appear in court but can be invaluable in helping persons prepare for court hearings.

The free service has been provided once a month on second Wednesdays by a grant obtained by Scott County courts. The local courts and Southern Indiana Pro Bono Referrals Inc. are sponsoring the service.

Pro Bono Referrals is a non-profit organization which refers qualifying low-income Indiana residents with civil legal needs to volunteer attorneys in Scott, Crawford, Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Orange and Washington counties. Local attorneys volunteer their time and expertise to assist with legal matters.

People can also call Pro Bono at 812-288-8002 on the third Tuesday of each month through November from 4 to 6 p.m. for brief telephone conferences. On-line, responses to civil problems can be sent by submitting questions to www.indianalegalanswers.org.

-30-