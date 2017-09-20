Three unusual arrests were made by police officers recently, with two of the three suspects taken into custody reportedly offering considerable resistance. Two of the arrests occurred September 11. Michael Hollin, 44, South Lake Road, was approached by Deputies Joe Baker and Josh Watterson at the residence. Officers were there to serve an eviction notice on Hollin. According to court documents, Hollin argued that the notice was false and refused to leave, locking himself in a bathroom at one point. When the deputies persuaded him to come out, he allegedly ran out of the front door, the probable cause affidavit noted. He was apprehended after a brief foot chase. Hollin reportedly still fought officers. He was tasered twice. He is now facing misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and trespass. A bench trial is scheduled October 30. Kristopher Mikeal James Ray Tesch, 22, East Bridgewater Road, has been charged with resisting law enforcement as a Level 6 felony as well as misdemeanor charges of false informing and disorderly conduct. Tesch allegedly called in a 9-1-1 report of “…a large fight in the roadway…” involving at least one gun. A shot had been fired, the unidentified caller told dispatchers. The incident brought Deputies Shawn Mayer and Joe Johnson as well as Chief Deputy Rick Barrett and Detective Jacklyn Colwell to the scene. Scottsburg Lt./Detective Mike Nichols and Indiana State Troopers Matt Busick, Tracy Spencer and Cane also arrived. Arriving at the address provided by the caller, officers found no evidence that a fight had occurred. No people seemed to be in the area. The caller made another call to dispatchers, saying officers should go to 881 Bridgewater Rd. No one was at that address. Trp. Spencer made contact with Tesch at 829 E. Bridgewater Rd. He told Trp. Spencer that he had been inside his house playing a video game. A trace of the first call led officers to the area between residences at 929 and 881, resulting in a search of nearby woods. Nothing was found. Tesch reportedly then approached Deputies Mayer and Johnson after all others had left the scene. Tesch offered his help. After Tesch left the men, Deputy Mayer called dispatchers and requested a copy of the 9-1-1 call. Traveling to the 9-1-1 center in downtown Scottsburg, he got that copy as well as the information that the call had been traced back to its cell phone number. The deputy said he recognized the voice as that of Tesch. When it was played for Deputy Johnson, that officer also said Tesch had made the call. Deputy Johnson stayed in the area while Deputy Mayer returned to East Bridgewater Rd. Tesch apparently spotted Deputy Mayer in his patrol car parked across from his residence and approached his car. After talking with Tesch, Deputy Mayer said Tesch could sit in the front passenger seat, which Tesch did. The officer turned on his in-car camera to record their conversation. He said Tesch angled the camera toward himself. Deputy Johnson waited outside the car, listening. When the 9-1-1 call was played for Tesch, Deputy Mayer said he began to display signs of nervousness. Tesch was advised of his rights by the officer while Deputy Johnson attempted to reach Tesch’s girlfriend by cell phone. Once the woman was on the line, the deputy said Tesch began yelling at her. The woman arrived at the residence, showing officers her cell phone so they could see the number Tesch had been using to call her. It matched the traced number. Deputy Mayer said he got out of the patrol car to come around to the passenger side to place handcuffs on Tesch. Tesch reportedly continued to yell and then pulled away from the officer. The struggle that ensued was eventually won by the deputies. Tesch allegedly continued to yell at his girlfriend and then struggled again as Deputy Mayer was placing him back into the patrol car. The officer was purportedly kicked several times by Tesch. In court for his initial hearing, Tesch was assigned an October 30 jury trial date. Bail was fixed at $15,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,500 cash. Christopher Ray Moore, 28, Lexington, was allegedly caught by several officers inside a relative’s Scottsburg home in the 400 block of South Main Street on September 13. Scottsburg Sgt. Brian Hall was dispatched to the house just after 6:30 a.m. Another relative, who resides nearby, had called for help. That relative said he had been awakened by a loud noise, later attributed to Moore trying to kick in the home’s front door. As the relative watched, he said Moore kicked in a side door and entered the home. Sgt. Hall and Deputies Joe Guarneri and James Shelton arrived, with the deputies entering through the damaged side door while Sgt. Hall pounded on the front door. After being handcuffed, Moore told the officers that he had come “…to serve a search warrant…” so he could retrieve some property. The people Moore was looking for were hiding in the ceiling, he advised. Moore reportedly told officers that he didn’t work for a police agency but that he had a search warrant. Television equipment found in Moore’s backpack was returned to the property owner. Sgt. Hall also learned that Moore was violating a court-issued protective order by being at the residence. Charges of Level 4 felony burglary, Level 6 felony residential entry and misdemeanors of invasion of privacy and criminal mischief were filed against Moore. His jury trial is scheduled November 16, and bail is set at $40,000 by surety bond or $4,000 c