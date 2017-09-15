An alert Indiana State trooper stopped a vehicle near the Jackson/Scott County line on Saturday night, September 9, and ended up arresting the occupants of the truck for drug-related offenses.

Trp. Tia Deaton of the Versailles Indiana State Police (ISP) post noticed the Chevy S-10 as it was southbound on U.S. Highway 31. She stopped it for a traffic offense near County Road 700 South.

Trp. Deaton stated she detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle as she talked with the occupants, identified as Katrina Ballard, 39, and Christopher E. Williams, 24, both of Scottsburg. Back-up for the trooper at the scene was provided by Crothersville police officers.

A search of the pickup truck reportedly yielded a quantity of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and 70 grams of methamphetamine (meth). That amount of meth could have a street value of up to $20,000.

Ballard and Williams were placed in custody and handcuffed. They were then transported to the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown.

Preliminary charges against each included dealing in meth, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-30-