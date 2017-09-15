Demolition derbies, one of the best crowd-gatherers at the Scott County Fair for years, are certainly not over for the season.

As area festivals close down, members of the board of directors of the Scott County Fair Association are gearing up for a demolition derby now scheduled for Saturday, October 28.

Because daylight hours are shorter, organizers are planning to begin action around 4 p.m. that Saturday. Talk of adding trucks and other vehicles to the derby was also heard during the Fair Board’s annual meeting on Tuesday night, September 12.

The date will also be used by the Scottsburg FFA to put on its annual livestock show at the fairgrounds. FFA’ers will operate food concessions during both events.

In fact, October will be a busy month at the fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 31 South, Scottsburg.

An auction is planned for Saturday, October 7. On Saturday, October 14, a car show is scheduled around the former Saddle Club building.

October 28 is reserved for the FFA beef show and the demolition derby.

Information about the demo derby will be released in the near future.

Discussion of updating the fairgrounds’ website occupied some time during the meeting. Boat, RV and vehicle storage will begin on October 1. Jonathan Abbott will chair this project and can be reached at 812-595-2993. He will be assisted by board president John McNeely.

Sue Smith, Adam Gasser and Robbie Combs were re-elected to the board for three-year terms. McNeely was re-elected president, Combs as secretary and Doug Kirby as treasurer.

Memberships in the Association are still available. To obtain a membership, send $25 per person/family to the attention of Fair Board treasurer Doug Kirby at P.O. Box 512, Scottsburg, IN 47170. Organizations can join for $50, and memberships for businesses are $100.

The board will next meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, at the former Saddle Club building.

