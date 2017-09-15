Staff of a New Albany firm are calling residents in Austin for an important reason.

Workers with Key Research and Analysis Inc. are contacting homeowners and renters by phone or mail to obtain income information. Contacts are made randomly, and all information provided will remain confidential.

City officials placed an advertisement in this Green Banner Publications newspaper recently to let residents know the calls and mailings are legitimate and that their answers are needed for the income survey. The information is required to apply successfully for most grants available to communities. This most recent survey will enable officials to provide up-to-date information.

The City of Austin has successfully applied for grants to repave streets and to tear down buildings unfit for habitation.

Anyone with questions about the income survey is welcome to contact office of Mayor Dillo Bush at 812-794-6646.