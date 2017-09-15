New child molestation charges have been filed in Scott Circuit Court against a Scottsburg area man who is already facing charges in a case filed in June.

Donald R. Smith, 55, has been out on a cash bond of $7,500 since the previous case was filed with the court in late June. He had entered a preliminary plea of not guilty against two counts of Level 4 felony child molesting in the earlier case. His trial on those charges is scheduled for October 30.

On Tuesday, September 12, the Prosecutor’s Office filed eight more charges based on alleged actions ranging from January, 2009, to July, 2016.

New charges include three felony counts of child molesting, one count of sexual battery, one count of child solicitation and three counts of providing obscene matter and performances before minors.

All but one of the charges are alleged to have occurred before Indiana changed its criminal code to Level 1-6 felonies, so only the last count of providing obscene matter is filed as a Level 6 felony. The first three are Class C felonies; the remaining are Class D felonies.

When the case was opened, bail was set at $75,000 by corporate surety bond or $7,500 cash. An arrest warrant was issued for Smith.

A court order was entered directing him to have no contact with the alleged victims.

