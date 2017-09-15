Final payments for several companies completing projects in Scottsburg parks and on streets were approved by the Scottsburg Board of Public Works and Safety on Tuesday, September 12. Board member Bill Hoagland could not be present for the meeting. Mayor Bill Graham and member Stanley Allen conducted the afternoon meeting. All Star Paving and Dave O’Mara completed paving projects in the city and received approval of their final payments including retainage. The final payment for All Star was $70,582.91. Dave O’Mara will receive a final payment of $84,842.45. Progress on the north portion of the city’s walking trail network was reported. City maintenance supervisor Jeff Broady has built walking bridges to span Honeyrun Creek, it was noted. A problem with a pump on the fire department’s 1996 pumper was detected during recent tests, advised Fire Chief James Richey. The problem is being addressed. The department’s 1964 pumper is in good working order, he added. Jim Binkley, Electric Department Superintendent, reported that the crew which traveled to hurricane-damaged Gainesville, Fl., began repair work at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12. The crew is expected to work there for as long as a week. Binkley said the City of Lakeland requested the Scottsburg crew’s help, too. Details are being worked out. The Board of Works approved a higher pay rate for an apprentice lineman with the department. The crewman had completed his required 1,000 hours of supervised work, Binkley said. The board passed a resolution accepting ownership and responsibility for a lift station at Amberley Pointe Mobile Home Park on the city’s southwest side. Local businessman Jerry Boley asked about the status of the proposed pay-as-you-go utility system the city is looking at. Binkley reported that the system is presently “on hold” until the revised electric rate schedule is adopted and in effect. Boley also requested help from the city with a developer on the west side of his property. The developer has tiled drainage toward Boley’s land, he said. He also questioned recent action by the Scott County Area Plan Commission (APC). He said the APC stopped him from obtaining a permit to place a double-wide mobile home on property he owns. Boley was told he must question the APC about that issue. He was also encouraged to request a public records search on the Department of Natural Resources’ Rule 5 in regards to Wolf Run and Moonglo Estates subdivisions. A 5.1% increase for medical insurance was approved by the board for city employees. Deputy clerk Karen Middleton presented the recommendation from the city’s Insurance Committee. The insurance coverage with United Health Care will cost the city about $1,800 per month for 2018, she added.