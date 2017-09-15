The Scott County School Board of Trustees for District 2 met for their regularly scheduled meeting on August 22. New faculty were introduced to the Board and welcomed to the Scott 2 family. Mr. Brewster introduced new HSTW teachers, Mr. Jim Beckman (Science) and Mrs. Jennifer Morris (Vocational Business). Mr. Johanningsmeier introduced New Tech teachers, Mr. Nick Cotner (Social Studies) and Ms. Caitlin Hargett (Special Education). He also thanked the Board for being able to have Mrs. Teresa Burow as a counselor at New Tech. Ms. Nass introduced Ms. Janae Rairdon (6th Grade Language Arts) and Ms. Sydney McClure (6th Grade Social Studies). She also mentioned that Mr. Alex Bell (7th Grade Social Studies) and Mr. Allen Barnett (Physical Education) had transferred from SHS to the middle school this year. Mr. Marshall introduced new SES faculty Mrs. Kasey Comer (5th Grade), Mrs. Meghan McVey (1st Grade) and Mr. Daymond Reynolds (Special Education). Mr. South introduced new LES faculty member Mrs. Joanna Spray (Counselor). He also introduced Mrs. Jennifer Johanningsmeier as the recommendation for the LES kindergarten position. (Mrs. Johanningsmeier was approved later in the meeting.) The board was informed that one student is currently receiving homebound services due to medical issues. The Virtual School report was provided for review. Superintendent Dr. Marc Slaton asked permission to add a medical leave extension for Mrs. Lisa Spicer to the agenda. Mr. Mays made a motion to approve, seconded by Mrs. Soloe. Motion carried 5-0. Dr. Slaton recommended pulling permission to advertise the budget from the Consent Agenda and Mrs. Roberts asked that Payroll Claims be removed from the Consent Agenda. The board was presented the following pay requests for projects: Dunlap & Company - Pay App #2 - SHS HVAC $393,299.11 Cottongim Enterprises - Pay App #2 - Football RR’s $51,534.85 The board was then presented the personnel recommendations: Resignation(s) Allison Berry - LES Just Say No Sponsor Thomas Przybyla - SHS Special Education ED Teacher Shelby Boley - SMS Yearbook Sponsor Will Napier - 5.5 Hour Maintenance Kala Cudjoe - SES Destination Imagination Coach Mark Bridgewater - SMS 8th Grade Boys’ Basketball Coach Certified Recommendation(s) Melanie Young - SHS Special Education ED Teacher Jennifer Johanningsmeier - LES Kindergarten Teacher Support Staff Recommendation(s) Tasha Cravens - JES Title I Instructional Assistant ECA Recommendation(s) Whittney Shafer & Stephanie Nussbaum - SHS Class of 2021 Co-Sponsors Bob Jackson - Volunteer Boys Tennis Coach Elementary Volleyball Coaches Eric Copple - SHS Hi-Y Co-Sponsor Sara Denhart - SHS Drama Club Sponsor Sara Denhart - SHS Web Page Coordinator Diane Brock - LES Bus Supervisor Debbie Hougland - LES Student Council Sponsor Sandy Bess - LES Web Page Coordinator Bobby Ashley - SHS Boys’ Varsity Cross Country Transfer(s) Kara Dulaney from LES 4th Grade to VFES 3rd Grade Lindsey DePriest from LES Kindergarten to LES 4th Grade (Inter-building - FYI) Mike Hall from SHS 5.5 Hour Custodian to SES 5.5 Hour Custodian Professional Leave Request(s) Kandace Spaulding - Indiana School Counselor Conference, Indianapolis, Nov. 2-3 Permission to Post LES Just Say No Sponsor SHS Special Education ED Teacher (posted 8-9-17/filled 8-22-17) SMS Yearbook Sponsor LES Kindergarten Teacher ( posted 8-11-17/filled 8-22-17) SHS 5.5 Hour Custodian SCSD2 5.5 Hour Maintenance JES 5.5 Hour Special Education Aide (Mr. Marshal l recommended adding an aide in Mrs. Neace’s Specia l Education Room at JES due to the number of students with intensive needs in that classroom.) SES Destination Imagination Coach SMS 8th Grade Boys’ Basketball Coach Lisa Spicer Medical Leave Extension. Mr. Mays made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda. Mrs. Roberts seconded and motion carried 5-0. In financial matters, Christy Roberts wanted to clarify confusion over the three week pay gap. It was her understanding that certified staff did not have a choice regarding being paid over 26 pays per the master contract. Non-certified staff, however, have the option of being paid in 26 pays or they can choose to be paid by time card for the actual hours worked (this would mean that employees who don’t work during the summer would not get a check during the summer). Ms. Sparkman explained that this choice is made at the time employees are hired with a form in the new hire packet. The issue is that the 26 pays have to fit into the school year and the calendar year. It is too late to fix the pay gap for this year, but non-certified employees can fill out a form in the Business Office and change the way they are paid which would fix the gap going forward. This can be discussed when the contract is up for certified staff. Mrs. Roberts asked how payroll works when a non-certified employee does not work and is out of days. Ms. Sparkman answered that payroll is two weeks behind and if an employee doesn’t work a day during that 2 week period and they don’t have the days to take, that amount is deducted from their next paycheck. Ron Moore asked if certified staff run out of days and continue to be off, if their pay is adjusted during the summer or at the time they miss work. Ms. Sparkman stated that it is adjusted on the next paycheck unless the Business Office is aware that a teacher is going to be off, for example for a maternity leave, then they try to spread it out over several paychecks rather than deduct the entire amount at once. They do not wait until the summer to adjust pay. Mr. Bob Riley asked how pay can be prorated for full time employees who work every day. Ms. Sparkman answered that prorated is not the best word but explained that there are 26 pays so the total salary is divided by 26. Mr. Riley asked if a person working 261 days off of a time card got an extra week pay or if the 261 day prorated person makes more per hour. Ms. Sparkman said that was not the case. Mrs. Roberts explained that the total year salary is divided by 26 with those people getting the same amount every week and that the extra week is built in. Mr. Riley said that no one told them they had the option to be paid by time card. Mrs. Polly Higgins added that she had been here 18 years and this was the first time she had heard of that option. Ms. Sparkman said that she could not address what had been done before she was here, but since she has been in office the new hire packet included a form for the employee to choose which option they preferred. Mr. Jim Lakner said that he gets paid six cents more than his hourly rate and that when he figured it out over 52 weeks and multiplied it by five years he came up with the extra week. Mrs. Roberts said that is why there is a gap every 6-7 years. Mrs. Polly Higgins stated that she asked about it at the Business Office but didn’t get a better understanding. The Board asked that a flier be prepared for all non-certified staff showing the pay options and that those employees also be notified of the opportunity to come to a meeting planned for later this week to answer any questions they might still have. Christy Roberts made a motion to approve payroll claims. Mr. Mays seconded and motion carried 5-0. Ms. Melinda Sparkman provided the 2018 Budget for the General Fund stating that it continues to implement the district's current path of finding any possible cost savings as well as building a cash balance in a financially prudent way. She added that the budget was built on keeping tax rates within 3-5%, so no major changes in the property tax rate was anticipated. Ms. Sparkman stated that if the District gets what we are asking for in CPF we will be able to do 2-3 projects in the $25-$50,000 range. One project under consideration would be the replacement of the Cafegymatorium floor at VFES. Other funds (such as Debt Service, School Transportation and Bus Replacement) are also status quo with the goal to get us through the next fiscal year. She requested permission to advertise the budget. Mrs. Roberts made a motion to approve, seconded by Mrs. Soloe. Motion carried 5-0. The board conducted the second reading of the Existing Policy & Discussion regarding Board-Staff Communications and Background . Mrs. Roberts made a motion to approve the second reading of Policies 3121,4121,1521, 4112 and 3112. Ron Moore seconded and motion carried 5-0. The following policies also included the second reading with the board for: Teacher Appreciation Grant; Criminal History Checks - School Employees; and Criminal History Information - Applicants and Contractors. All polices are required per new state statutes and have been discussed. Christy Roberts made a motion to approve the second reading of these policies. Josh Mays seconded and motion carried 5-0. Dr. Slaton provided the annual agreement with First Steps to transition children from early intervention services to early childhood special education services with the Board. He noted that the law changed and effective with the 2018-19 school year a developmentally delayed diagnosis would extend to kindergarten. Prior to this change, a diagnosis at an earlier age did not follow the student to kindergarten. Mr. Riley reported that all projects were progressing without delays. He reported that he was beginning the process to start the rest of the fencing at SMS and looking at storage units for VFES. Jason Kendall asked that the pole vault mat be turned over so the vinyl side would be up or that a tarp be put over it to protect it from the elements. Dr. Slaton asked for a moment of silence in memory of SES student, Jesse Milan, who lost his life recently. He asked that the family be remembered in everyone’s thoughts and prayers.