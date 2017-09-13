The annual Pal Wow Festival held at Buffalo Trace Park in Palmyra September 15-17 has become an area tradition. The following is a schedule of events for this year’s festival.

Friday—September 15 7:00pm-8:15 Midway Near Petting Zoo--Glow Run/Walk Registration 7:30pm-11:00pm Main Stage--The Juice Box Heroes 8:30pm Midway Near Petting Zoo--Glow Run/Walk Begins 9:30pm Midway Stage--Glow Run Awards Program

Saturday—September 16 9:00AM--Car/Bike Show Registration Begins 11:00AM-3:00PM Midway Stage/Picnic Area--Gospel Music 12:00 noon-1:00pm Main Stage--Between the Lines (Teen Rock Band) 1:30pm-2:30pm Main Stage--Sparkles and Spurs (Line Dancing) 4:00pm-7:00pm Main Stage--Big Steel Train 7:30pm-10:30pm Main Stage--The Louisville Crashers 8:45 pm--FIREWORKS

Sunday—September 17 10:30am-Community Church Service (bring a chair)