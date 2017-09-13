|Pal Wow events
|Written by Administrator
|Wednesday, 13 September 2017 09:08
|
The annual Pal Wow Festival held at Buffalo Trace Park in Palmyra September 15-17 has become an area tradition.
The following is a schedule of events for this year’s festival.
7:00pm-8:15 Midway Near Petting Zoo--Glow Run/Walk Registration
7:30pm-11:00pm Main Stage--The Juice Box Heroes
8:30pm Midway Near Petting Zoo--Glow Run/Walk Begins
9:30pm Midway Stage--Glow Run Awards Program
9:00AM--Car/Bike Show Registration Begins
11:00AM-3:00PM Midway Stage/Picnic Area--Gospel Music
12:00 noon-1:00pm Main Stage--Between the Lines (Teen Rock Band)
1:30pm-2:30pm Main Stage--Sparkles and Spurs (Line Dancing)
4:00pm-7:00pm Main Stage--Big Steel Train
7:30pm-10:30pm Main Stage--The Louisville Crashers
8:45 pm--FIREWORKS
10:30am-Community Church Service (bring a chair)