The annual Pal Wow Festival held at Buffalo Trace Park in Palmyra September 15-17 has become an area tradition.

The following is a schedule of events for this year’s festival.


Friday—September 15

7:00pm-8:15 Midway Near Petting Zoo--Glow Run/Walk Registration

7:30pm-11:00pm Main Stage--The Juice Box Heroes

8:30pm Midway Near Petting Zoo--Glow Run/Walk Begins

9:30pm Midway Stage--Glow Run Awards Program


Saturday—September 16

9:00AM--Car/Bike Show Registration Begins

11:00AM-3:00PM Midway Stage/Picnic Area--Gospel Music

12:00 noon-1:00pm Main Stage--Between the Lines (Teen Rock Band)

1:30pm-2:30pm Main Stage--Sparkles and Spurs (Line Dancing)

4:00pm-7:00pm Main Stage--Big Steel Train

7:30pm-10:30pm Main Stage--The Louisville Crashers

8:45 pm--FIREWORKS


Sunday—September 17

10:30am-Community Church Service (bring a chair)

 
 