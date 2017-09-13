Seven sixth and seventh graders riding to school on a bus owned by Scott School District 2 were listed as injured when a car rear-ended the bus. The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5, at the intersection of State Roads 3 and 56 east of Scottsburg. Kelli J. Stuckwish, 32, Seymour, was behind the school bus in her 2015 Toyota 4Runner. She told Deputy James Shelton that she had turned to look at a small child riding in the rear of the SUV. When she turned her attention back to the road in front of her, Stuckwish said the school bus was beginning to pull off S.R. 3 and onto S.R. 56 to head west. Unfortunately, Stuckwish had little time to react and the 4Runner struck the rear of the already-moving bus. At first, the jolt from the collision confused bus driver Linda Hardin, 56, Scottsburg. Hardin told the officer she thought the bus was having mechanical problems until she turned and saw the damaged SUV still at the rear of the bus. Neither the drivers nor the child in Stuckwish’s vehicle was hurt. Hardin’s young passengers, however, did report various pains after the mishap. All were from the Lexington area. Those listed included: Mason Reynolds, 12, neck pain; Hunter Joyce, 12, neck pain; Matthew Hamblen, general pain; Kaci Elkins, 13, neck pain; Tylynn Judd, 12, neck pain; Aubrey Asdell, 12, general pain; and Autumn Taylor, 13, neck pain. None of the injuries was incapacitating, Deputy Shelton’s report indicated. Scott County EMS technicians and First Responders were at the scene to assist the drivers and children. Deputy Shelton was assisted by Deputy Joe Guarneri. School officials were also at the scene after the accident was reported to them. The SUV was towed from the scene with extensive front-end damage. The bus was able to be driven away. Property damage was estimated at up to $10,000.