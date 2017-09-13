Drivers in Scott County may have set a new record for injuries reported in six accidents on Friday, September 1, and on Sunday, September 3. A total of 19 people were hurt in the crashes. Hurricane Harvey’s remnants rumbled into the county late Thursday, August 31, but the harder rains hit on Friday. Wet pavement was a factor in the four mishaps that occurred that day starting at 7:36 a.m. Leatha M. Denison, 19, Austin, was driving a 2003 Saturn Ion north on U.S. Highway 31. As she neared the Marshfield Road T-intersection, she said she turned to check on one of the children in her back seat. Denison told Deputy Shawn Mayer she could not remember much about the accident. The car went down an embankment, striking a tree and overturning. Though all in the vehicle were restrained by seatbelts, each suffered an injury. Denison was listed with a possible injury to her elbow/lower arm. Nine-year-old Stephen Denison, Scottsburg, experienced chest pain. William Reese, age six, Scottsburg, had facial pain. Four-year-old Christopher Reese, Scottsburg, had chest pain. All were transported to Scott Memorial Hospital in Scottsburg by Scott County EMS personnel. Deputy Joe Johnson briefly assisted at the scene as did Scottsburg Volunteer Fire Department and towing companies. Property damage was estimated by Deputy Mayer to be up to $10,000. Minutes after those deputies were dispatched, the Sheriff’s Department was called upon again for help. Deputy Johnson and Austin Patrolman Scott McCoskey were sent to State Road 203 where it intersects with State Road 256 east of Austin at 7:45 a.m. There, they found drivers William J. Bowyer, 18, Scottsburg, and Samantha R. Deaton, 29, Scottsburg. Each gave a statement to Deputy Johnson, Bowyer saying he had been headed south in a 2008 Jeep Wrangler. When he got to the intersection, Bowyer said he stopped and then continued south. He was struck on the driver’s side by eastbound Deaton, who was driving her 1999 Volkswagen Cabriolet. Deaton suffered back pain, and seven-year-old Kaden Deaton, her passenger, had chest pain. The child was riding in the front passenger seat, according to the officer’s notes. Both were taken by Scott County EMS to the local hospital. Deputy Johnson estimated damage at up to $10,000. At 2:11 p.m., Deputies Johnson and Mayer and Chief Deputy Rick Barrett were dispatched to State Road 356 and Double or Nothing Road east of Scottsburg to investigate. Two vehicles, a 2007 Chevy Silverado pickup and a 2009 Chevy Malibu, were involved in a crash that apparently occurred when the southbound pickup pulled out from the side road into the path of the westbound Malibu. The truck’s driver was identified as Jessica A. Lee, 24, Louisville, Ky. Tyson L. Alexander, 23, Salem, was behind the wheel of the car. Lee , Alexander and their two passengers were all injured in the crash. Lee experienced head pain. Her passenger was Dedra Watkins, 33, Louisville. Watkins had back pain. Alexander suffered abrasions to his face, and his passenger, Josey S. McIntosh, 26, Salem, had a possible injury involving the area of her knee/lower leg/foot. Again, Scott County EMS and fire department First Responders were on the scene along with towing companies. All of the injured were transported by ambulance to Scott Memorial. Deputy Johnson estimated property damage at up to $50,000. The final accident on that wet Friday occurred just after 5 p.m. on S.R. 256 about 500 feet west of its intersection with Whitsitt Road. A 1973 International pickup truck ran off the highway. Driver Derek T. McNear, 18, told Deputy Johnson he had been headed east when a vehicle in front of him suddenly braked. He swerved to avoid a collision, going off the road and down an embankment. McNear had minor facial bleeding from the mishap. His passenger, Addyson Law, 16, Scottsburg, experienced head pain. Both were taken to Scott Memorial for additional treatment by Scott County EMS. A total of up to $10,000 in damage was estimated by Deputy Johnson. He was assisted at the scene by Deputy Josh Watterson. Seven people were hurt in two accidents on Sunday, September 3, during the Labor Day weekend. The mishaps occurred within 30 minutes of each other, and both were on State Road 3, records indicated. Just before 12 noon, a 1999 Toyota Corolla struck a 2010 Nissan Xterra. The scene was crowded with vehicles and pedestrians visiting a nearby yard sale. Deputies Mayer and Johnson were dispatched to investigate the mishap, which injured a passenger in the Nissan, Tonya M. White, 47, Lexington. White’s injuries were not specified, and she was transported by ambulance to Scott Memorial by EMS technicians. According to the driver of the Nissan, Ronald D. White, 46, Lexington, he was attempting to cross S.R. 3. As he reached Adams Street, he said he was struck by the Toyota. Witnesses from the yard sale verified his statement. “Failure to yield” was listed as a contributing factor in the accident. Deputy Mayer estimated vehicle damage at as much as $10,000. At 12:24 p.m., Deputies Johns and Mayer and Lt./Detective Mike Nichols of the Scottsburg Police Department went to an accident on S.R. 3 at S.R. 356, the site of many past crashes. According to statements from drivers Cecelia A. Huddleston, 48, Henryville, and Chester L. Elswick II, 53, Louisville, Huddleston had been heading east on S.R. 356. Traffic on that road is required to stop while S.R. 3 traffic does not. She said she didn’t see the southbound 2012 Toyota Highlander that Elswick was driving. Elswick said Huddleston did not stop but continued into the intersection where he hit the driver’s side of her 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van. Once again, safety devices and seat belts helped drivers and passengers to survive the crash, but all except Huddleston were listed as injured. Hannah Huddleston, 11, Henryville, suffered chest pains. Elswick complained of neck pain. In his vehicle, Kathy A. Elswick, 51, also had chest pain. Kasey J. Copeland, 26, suffered a possible injury to her elbow/lower arm, and Joseph D. Copeland, 26, experienced head pain. The Copelands are from Jackson, Tn. The Elswicks and Copelands and the child were transported to Scott Memorial for further evaluation and treatment. Deputy Johnson estimated property damage at up to $50,000.