Crothersville-On Saturday, September 9th, 2017, two Scottsburg residents were arrested after marijuana and methamphetamine were located during a traffic stop on US 31 near the Jackson-Scott County line.

The investigation began at approximately 10:00 pm when Trooper Tia Deaton conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet S-10 on US 31 southbound near County Road 700 South in Jackson County. During the course of the traffic stop, Trp. Deaton conducted a search of the vehicle due to the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, Trp. Deaton located marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and approximately 70 grams of methamphetamine. The driver of the vehicle, Katrina Ballard, age 39, and passenger Christopher E. Williams, age 24, both of Scottsburg, Indiana were both arrested on charges of Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Ballard and Williams were both transported to the Jackson County Jail where they were remanded to the custody of the Jackson County Jail staff. Both were held pending their initial court appearances in the Jackson County Circuit Court.

Trp. Deaton was assisted by officers with the Crothersville Police Department.