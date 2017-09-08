Scottsburg alumni Bill James will be honored for his time being a part of the Men's Basketball and Football program at Marshall University on September 15, in Huntington, W.V.

Bill along with several other alumni members from Marshall University will be named to the Athletics Hall of Fame 2017 induction class.

"This class represents some of the finest student-athletes in school history," Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick said. "The contributions of these fine men and women are truly appreciated by everyone in the Marshall Athletics family.”

James played for the 1971-72 NCAA Tournament basketball team as well as the NIT team of 1972-73. James averaged 8.8 points per game in 1971-72, fifth on a 23-4 Herd team that was ranked as high as eighth nationally and finished No. 12 in the final AP and UPI polls.

James played in all 27 games that year, hitting 43 percent of his shots, 73 percent at the line and averaged 3.2 rebounds per game. In 1972-73, he was the team’s second-leading scorer with an average of 15.2 points per game.

The Herd was 20-7 under first-year head coach Bob Daniels, winning its final nine games of the regular season. With eligibility remaining, he joined the Marshall football team as a receiver in 1973 and caught nine passes for 78 yards, good for fifth-most that season.

For his efforts as an outstanding high school basketball student-athlete in his home state of Indiana, he was named to the state’s Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary team in 1994.

