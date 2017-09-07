Clark County - On Wednesday, September 6, at approximately 5:30 pm, Trooper Zach Smith from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg stopped a vehicle on Louis Smith Road near Chapel Hill Road in Borden. The stop was for a traffic violation. During the course of the traffic stop, Trooper Smith deployed Indiana State Police Certified K-9 “Riggs” for a free air sniff around the car. K-9 “Riggs” provided a positive alert on the vehicle for a controlled substance.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed approximately fifteen, (15), grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of Heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Shane T. Ooley, 46, of Nubian Road in Salem, IN, was arrested for Dealing in Methamphetamine 10 Grams or More, Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Possession of Methamphetamine 10 Grams or More, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. He was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail awaiting his first court date.

This investigation is continuing.