The Borden community is invited to a meeting tonight (September 6) at 7 p.m. to discuss the $95 million referendum for West Clark Community Schools on the ballot in November. The meeting will take place at the Borden Town Hall, which is located at 111 W. Main Street in Borden. One of the event organizers Nick Ray said the Borden community is not allowed to hold public meetings on school property when discussing the referendum. So that leaves the Town Hall or local churches as the only buildings in town large enough to hold a crowd. They opted for the Town Hall. Jamie Martin, Kimra Schleicher, and Ray recently hosted a similar meeting at the Borden Town Hall with 35 residents in attendance which allows for questions and answers. Ray said the community members who attended asked for another meeting with one or two school board member(s) and Superintendent Chad Schenck. Ray said the goal is to provide an opportunity to share facts, information, and answer questions. “We hope to have more in attendance than the Town Hall will hold,” Ray said. “Plus, there will probably be a need to use a projector and AV equipment, which we will be able to do at the church location.” According to social media, the following dates, times and locations are community input session dates: Borden Community Input Session #1 Tuesday, September 12, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Borden High School Group Presentation Room

Henryville Community Input Session #1 Thursday, September 14, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Henryville High School Group Presentation Room

Silver Creek Community Input Session #1 Tuesday, September 19, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Silver Creek Middle School Group Presentation Room

Henryville Community Input Session #2 Tuesday, October 17, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Henryville High School Group Presentation Room

Borden Community Input Session #2 Wednesday, October 18, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Borden High School Group Presentation Room

Silver Creek Community Input Session #2 Tuesday, October 24, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Silver Creek Middle School Group Presentation Room