Ten Scottsburg High School juniors and seniors are beginning to learn through direct experience what it is like to work as a health professional in a hospital setting through the Scott Memorial Hospital Medical Explorers program. “We are excited to partner with a local hospital,” said Shannon Mount, career and college counselor at SHS. “One of the most powerful learning tools is for our students to get out and see it.” “This is a wonderful opportunity for any of our students exploring a career in the medical field to experience the hospital setting,” said Heather Crites, Scott County School District 2 Health Coordinator, who is helping in the selection process. SHS students, who are selected for the Medical Explorers program, will meet with the department director or staff members from the medical surgical unit, intensive care unit, emergency department, physicians’ offices, surgery department, lab department, radiology department, cardiac rehabilitation, cardiology department, obstetrics department, nursing, and pharmacy, said Doug Lee, business development manager at Scott Memorial Hospital. “They will learn a little bit more about the departments and what they offer,” Lee said. “Our hope next year is to add the business office — a few of the other offices — and physical therapy to accommodate students.” These SHS students in the pilot program will meet with hospital officials to learn about the history of the hospital and have an introductory tour of the facility. After the kickoff, students will meet each month at the hospital as part of the program and spend about two hours learning about each department, visiting a different department each visit. At the end of the program in May, a graduation banquet will be held, and the students will receive a letter of recommendation from the hospital. “We want it to be very interactive,” Lee said. “We want the students to interact with the staff members and ask questions. We want it to be hands-on and with education.” Before the program kickoff date on Sept. 5, Mount and the SHS Guidance Department collected applications from juniors and seniors, who are interested in being selected for the program. Students filled out an application, and they must have a C-average or better overall grade point average, be able to attend all the sessions at the hospital, and meet other requirements outlined in the application packet. “We are thankful for the privilege to partner with Scott Memorial Hospital to offer this great opportunity,” Crites said.