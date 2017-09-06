A 69-year-old man who resides in Lexington Township is being held at the Scott County Security Center in lieu of bail after being charged with possession of drugs and assault on a woman. The assault incident apparently occurred August 18 in front of the home of Edwin D. Ricketts on Johnny Johnson Road, Lexington. The probable cause affidavit prepared by Deputy Josh Watterson related that the female victim said she was talking to Ricketts, and he indicated he wanted her to come inside his residence. She said she declined. The woman said Ricketts grabbed her by the hair and began to drag her inside. When she almost broke free, she said the man hit her in the face two or three times, then pulled her into his home. She screamed, and a friend opened Ricketts’ door, allowing her to run outside. Both the woman and her friend said Ricketts had a gun in his hand at one point and that he pointed it at the friend. The officer said the woman had bruising and scratches on her face, and she said she had head pain. When he knocked on Ricketts’ door, the senior citizen let him inside, where Deputy Watterson said he immediately smelled marijuana. The officer managed to take control of a small handgun, and then he said he noticed a box of rolling papers and a small baggie with a crystal substance in it on a coffee table. The substance field-tested positively for methamphetamine. Ricketts allegedly told the officer he hadn’t seen the woman in three days and that she had dropped the baggie on the table. A small baggie of marijuana was found in the man’s kitchen. He was booked into the local jail at 12:42 a.m. on August 19. Ricketts is charged with Level 3 felony criminal confinement and Level 6 felony possession of meth and misdemeanors of possession of drug paraphernalia, battery and possession of marijuana. His trial date is November 20.