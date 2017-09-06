Paul Stensrud, who along with his wife Michele are the hands, feet, back and mind behind Exit 0, said more than 440 people were assisted in some way at the August 26 Resource Fair in Clark County. Stensrud said 444 people signed in and received a variety of services at the event held in Clarksville at Return Ministries located on Eastern Blvd. Helping to render those services were 175 volunteers representing 25 churches and other agencies and organizations. “That is a lot of numbers, but more than that, behind each and every number there was a face and a story,” he said. “There was a precious child of God on both sides -- the ones serving and the ones who were being served.” In addition to the assistance provided, there was also some time for fun with face painting, nail painting, a 21 foot slide, a bouncy house, snow cones, popcorn and cotton candy. Lunch was served to all who attended. Stensrud said 375 meals consisting of barbecue, corn on the cob, baked beans and chips were served. “We witnessed so many blessings but we know we missed a bunch too,” Stensrud said. “We are so very thankful to everyone who prayed for and helped make it happen. It was great to see so many resources in one place working together to help those in need.” Some of the things accomplished at the event, according to Stensrud include: 12 accepted Christ; eight taking advantage of pastoral counseling that was on hand; four being accepted into recovery programs; five veterans located by VA services; 56 Bibles given out; 24 Birth certificates applied for; 188 Hygiene bags given out; 31 HIP 2.0 applications filed; 104 Snack bags given out; 200 Food bags provided for community; 154 Received clothing; 51 Hair cuts; 62 Reader glasses given out; 31 Blood pressure/blood sugar/first aid screens; 20 Tested for HIV - 17 Tested for Hep C (Provided by Clark County Health department); 30 received emergency contact cards; eight people took showers in Showers of Mercy; 62 animal food bags given out; 30 Job applications completed for Surge temp agency; eight applications and nine referrals for the Goodwill Excel Center Plus. For more information on how to get involved with Exit 0, contact Stensrud at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .