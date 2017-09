Written by Administrator

West Clark Project 2017

Community Input Sessions have now been scheduled. The sessions are open to anyone. The Community Input Sessions are scheduled for: *Borden Community Input Session #1- Tuesday, September 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Borden High School Group Presentation Room *Henryville Community Input Session #1- Thursday, September 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Henryville High School Group Presentation Room *Silver Creek Community Input Session #1- Tuesday, September 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Silver Creek Middle School Group Presentation Room *Henryville Community Input Session #2- Tuesday, October 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Henryville High School Group Presentation Room *Borden Community Input Session #2- Wednesday, October 18 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Borden High School Group Presentation Room *Silver Creek Community Input Session #2- Tuesday, October 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Silver Creek Middle School Group Presentation Room