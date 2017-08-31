Festivals in Scott County are family-friendly and offer free entertainment, great eats, interesting booths and lots of activities. Next on the schedule are: ? Scottsburg Airport Fly-In on Friday and Saturday, September 8 and 9, at the privately owned airport maintained on South Lake Road, Scottsburg. Visit and enjoy talking with the Indy Air Hogs. Members of the organization will be flying their single-person paragliders mornings and late afternoons/evenings, depending on weather conditions. Saturday ends with a fabulous fireworks display preceded by release of lighted Japanese lanterns. ? Museum Quilters’ Quilt Show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 8, 9 and 10, at the Scott County Heritage Center and Museum at 1050 South Main Street, Scottsburg. Gaze at an eclectic collection of quilts, pillows, wall hangings and more and vote for your favorite. Enter a quilt by calling 812-752-1050. ? Annual Raptor Days at Hardy Lake on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 22 to 24. Sponsored by Friends of Hardy Lake, visitors to the state recreational area northeast of Austin will enjoy seeing some of the fine feathered friends who make the nearby Dwight Chamberlain Raptor Rehab Center their home. Tours of the Raptor Rehab Center will be available. Shop for related items from vendors who set up for the weekend. An all-you-can-eat breakfast is scheduled from 7 to 10 a.m. on that Saturday at the big shelterhouse overlooking Hardy Lake. ?Annual “We Care” Car Show on the downtown square in Scottsburg on Sunday, September 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Browse through a mix of classic and antique cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles free of charge. Those entering vehicles in the show will be eligible for door prizes, and there’ll be music and plenty to eat as well. For more information, contact Marty and Brenda Clegg of the Falls City Mustang Club at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or Mary Miller of I105.3 FM at 812-752-3688 or at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . ? Austin Firemen’s Festival on Friday and Saturday, October 13 and 14, on the grounds of the Jennings Township Volunteer Fire Department in downtown Austin. Fish will be fried and consumed and plenty of booths are promised as well as musical entertainment all the time and hayrides in the evenings. ? “Tales at Pigeon Roost” is planned by staff and volunteers of the Scott County Historical Society and the Heritage Center and Museum at the Pigeon Roost Monument for Friday, October 13. The event will feature gripping stories, but the evening is designed with families in mind. Tales will be told around a bonfire, and families are welcome to come early and enjoy picnic meals or roast hot dogs and marshmallows. Reservations will not be taken for this outdoor event. Donations to the museum’s operating fund will be appreciated. ? Scottsburg Main Street’s Halloween Night in downtown Scottsburg. Over 1,300 children enjoyed this event with their parents last year, thanks to supporting businesses on and around the square and summer-like weather. Dress up and visit each business to receive candy and other treats. The date of this free event will be announced later. ? Courtyard Christmas and lighted parade in downtown Scottsburg on Saturday, November 25. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be coming to town in style as part of the lighted parade at 6 p.m. The jolly couple will also be at Santa’s Workshop in the courtyard square to visit with children and hand out candy treats. Look for supporting businesses which will remain open and offer meal and treat specials, and grab a free, horse-drawn carriage ride as part of the holiday fun. -30-