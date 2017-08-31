Two young men have been charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and participating in a “speed contest” after an incident that reportedly occurred Thursday, August 24.

Charged are Presley Michael Moore, 23, and William Damsel Weekly, 18, both of Austin.

Deputy Josh Watterson of the Sheriff’s said Weekly and Moore were driving up to 72 miles per hour on State Road 56 near several fast food restaurants on the eastside of the interchange. The speed limit is 35 mph in that area of S.R. 56.

When they saw his patrol car on the highway, the officer said the pair braked and turned into Taco Bell. Weekly was at the wheel of a red pickup truck; his friend was driving a small black car.

Deputy Watterson said that Weekly made the statement that the two were drag racing and “…that it was a stupid idea…”

Weekly had a learner’s permit in his possession. The probable cause affidavit noted that, when he was asked how fast he thought he was going, Moore reportedly stated he didn’t know, “…but he knew he was going faster than the truck…”

Scottsburg Patrolman James Vires assisted Deputy Watterson at the scene.

Both men are charged with reckless driving and speed contest, both Class B misdemeanors.

Moore and Weekly had initial court hearings on Friday, August 25, and preliminary pleas of not guilty were entered for them. A bench trial date of October 17 was scheduled for each.

Though bail was set at $10,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,000 cash, Judge Jason Mount released each on his own recognizance.

He also put a couple of conditions on their release: Neither is to go onto the Taco Bell property and, when they are driving, they shall break no laws.

-30-