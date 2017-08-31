A suspected drug dealer and three male juveniles were taken into custody on Friday, August 25, by law enforcement agencies working on the case.

A Scottsburg Police Department officer, Patrolman Troy Ford, had received a couple of tips that Douglas “Doug” R. Morris, 51, Scottsburg, was “…selling large amounts of meth(amphetamine) and supplying several people in the Scott County area.” One of those tips came from the Sellersburg post of the Indiana State Police.

With officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Salem City Police, Ptl. Ford planned a “buy” of meth from Morris using a confidential informant (CI).

The first purchase of the illegal drug occurred July 20, Ptl. Ford explained in the case’s probable cause affidavit. It allegedly occurred at Morris’ home on South Lake Road. A total of four grams of meth was obtained, the officer said.

On August 4, Sgt. Rodney Watts, the Salem detective and Ptl. Ford planned a second undercover “buy.” This time, the CI obtained 3.5 grams of meth from Morris at his home, the affidavit related.

Officers drove to the Morris residence on that Friday, finding Morris at home. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Scott County Security Center.

The whereabouts of the juvenile boys at that time was not revealed, but the teenagers were reportedly rounded up and taken to the juvenile center at Brownstown.

Morris had his initial hearing on Monday morning, August 28, before Judge Jason Mount. Two counts of Level 4 felony dealing in meth had been filed, and Judge Mount gave the case an initial jury trial date of November 27.

Morris requested a public defender, which will be considered by the court. He also asked to be placed on home detention, but Judge Mount denied that request.

Morris’ bail is $60,000 by corporate surety bond or $6,000 cash.

That afternoon, the juveniles were present for court hearings. Each was released to a parent or grandparents with another hearing scheduled later in the month. Two of the juveniles, who are brothers, were ordered to have no further contact with Morris.