Since we all can remember, lodges for social and charitable organizations, such as the Moose and the Elks, have been widely regarded as dimly lighted barrooms where members could not only fraternize over food and drinks, but also light up a cigarette or cigar. Thanks to pressure from some younger members, this trend is changing right here in Scott County. According to Archie Campbell, Administrator at the Scott County Moose Family Center #2324, “our organization changed because of the will of the members.” According to the Indiana Smoking Laws, fraternal lodges and gambling boats may allow smoking. It’s up to the individual business whether they go completely smoke free. According to Campbell, “This was a member-driven decision. Our members came to the leadership and petitioned to have this item placed on the ballot. On the April 2017 ballot, members had the opportunity to vote on the item. They voted to go completely tobacco free. It was not a top-down decision, but rather a decision determined by the members of the Moose Family Center.” This past July 4, 2017, the center went completely smoke free and even more, completely tobacco free. However, not wanting to alienate or lose members, they decided to accommodate their smoking members by installing a 14 foot by 40 foot long separate building with exhaust fans and flat screen televisions so their smokers would have a place to smoke nearby. This decision determined by the members of the lodge to go tobacco free has improved more than the indoor air quality. They recently replaced all the old smelly carpet with laminate, put in new carpet, wiped down the walls, and will soon be installing ceiling fans. The Moose Family Center said it hasn’t hurt their business much. They believe their addition of the separate building helps to show smokers that they still care about them. They currently boast 950 members, of which 574 are men and 376 are women. Every Thursday, the women prepare a dinner that the members enjoy. They realize that it’s important to cater to the younger adult members who say they don’t want to be around smoke. Younger members shared that they love what the Moose stands for, but they couldn’t stand it on Friday nights due to all the smoke and especially didn’t want their kids around it. Cheryl Kellett joined Moose Family Center six years ago, “When we walked in, everyone welcomed us and everybody was so friendly. People were very welcoming.” She said that people are bringing their kids in now, because they always have something going on for the kids. They feel like they are part of the Moose family. The Moose Family Center wants to begin more youth programs. As members, they believe their greatest assets to the community are they are a friendly atmosphere, offer monthly entertainment and bands, wonderful fellowship, community involvement and community outreach, fun activities (darts, pool, euchre, bingo every Friday), in addition to a Scott County Golf Scramble, State Golf Scramble, Moose Kid Night once a month, State pool tournament, and a State dart tournament. They would like to begin offering food for sale to their members on a regular basis, so they are hoping to get this started soon if they can find someone to take this on. Jack Kellett, Governor for the Scott County Moose Family Center, shared passionately about Indiana’s Mooseheart School, a large campus where infants through high school graduates lives. Mooseheart is a residential childcare facility, located on a 1,000-acre campus 38 miles west of Chicago. The Child City is a home for children and teens in need, from infancy through high school. Dedicated in July 1913 by the Moose fraternal organization, Mooseheart cares for youth whose families are unable, for a wide variety of reasons, to care for them. The men and women of the Moose, through unparalleled generosity and volunteerism, furnish the resources necessary to care for children in need. The Moose fraternity provides children with a wholesome home-like environment and the best possible training and education. If you are interested in learning more about the Scott County Moose Lodge, please contact Archie Campbell at 812-752-6993 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Their address is 805 S. Gardner Street in Scottsburg. -30-