By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



During the New Albany-Floyd County School Board’s Regular meeting August 14, the board approved the bid for the demolition of Slate Run Elementary. Bill Wiseheart, Director of Facilities, said “This was a record for us. 18 bidders were solicited and thirteen companies submitted bids.” Wiseheart asked the board to approve local company Clark Nickles for $173,000. The bid was originally estimated at $250,000. Board member Elizabeth Galligan made the motion and board member Donna Corbett seconded it. It passed 7-0. The board also heard a presentation about the 2018 Capitol Project Fund and a proposed list of projects that they will approve at a meeting in September. Wisehart said the funding for the projects would be available by January and most, if not all, of the projects would be wrapped up within one year. The following is a list of the highlighted projects: $725,000 for the replacement of technology related hardware such as servers, routers, and switches. “This is just routine….and it is the largest item you will see,” Wiseheart added. $400,000 to put in the freshman baseball diamond for New Albany High School. “We are trying to finish off. Our plan is to move in and do demolition this winter or early spring to put professional fields in,” Wiseheart said. $300,000 for the renovation of restrooms at New Albany High School. “Restrooms are expensive and we have got two per floor that we will have to fully renovate,” he added. $250,000 to replace teacher classroom desktop computers. $200,000 to replace auditorium theater lighting at New Albany High School. The new lighting will be modernized and energy efficient LED lighting on stage. “We have done this at Floyd Central…New Albany’s system is antiquated,” said Wiseheart. “The bulbs last longer and are much more energy efficient.” $175,000 for flooring replacements. Wiseheart said there is a 15 year cycle for carpets and floors. $100,000 for musical instruments for band programs. “They are expensive…and it is an ongoing and reoccurring costs,” said Wiseheart. $100,000 for standard paving projects. “This is ongoing and evaluated in the spring and addressed in the summer,” he said. $100,000 to acquire more properties on Shelby Street. Interim superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder said the district owns all but 10 properties. $75,000 to install a bus lift and well for a more modernized and safe bus garage. “The current lift is antiquated and has become a safety issue” Wiseheart said. $75,000 to replace windows at Georgetown Elementary School. “In the oldest portion of the building those windows are deteriorating rapidly. We are losing seals and trim and they are rotting out. I believe they pre-date the 1995 project” Wiseheart added. $70,000 to replace cooling towers at Mt. Tabor. “They were put in 2000 and we done a lot of work to keep them running and we hope to do so through this season. The chillers are running fine but the towers need replaced,” he added. $60,000 to add a storage unit to the football area of Floyd Central High School, which is a part of the existing storage facility. $40,000 to remove wallpaper from the fifth grade corridor of Scribner Middle School. “We replaced a lot of wallpaper….it tends to have a problem with seem popping and a dark line at hand level where the kids touch it” Wiseheart said. $40,000 to remodel room 124 at Grant Line Elementary. This was from a 1986 addition to the facility. Room 124 was a special needs classroom at one time and they want to make it into a standard size classroom. $25,000 for equipment for WNAS radio station. $25,000 to turn the former therapy pool at Mt. Tabor Elementary School into a storage room. “We stopped the program several years ago and don’t use the pool. Mt. Tabor needs storage space and we have already started using the space for that. We will level the floor out and use it for storage and make it a more useful space,” Wiseheart said. $25,000 to repaint the Children’s Academy Early Learning Center’s hallway. Wiseheart said the hallway has not been painted in 10 years. $20,000 to replace the awning outside Children’s Academy. Wiseheart said there are holes in the canopy. The board is inviting the public to speak during their August 28 meeting at 6 p.m. about what they are looking for in a Superintendent as the board works to replace Hibbard.