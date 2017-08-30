By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



Projects funded by the referendum are moving forward, according to the project manager as he spoke to the New Albany Floyd County School Board during their August 14 meeting. Brian Meyer, projector manager from Skillman Corporation, gave his quarterly report. Meyer said work at Green Valley Elementary is progressing. “We did site cleanup, installed sanitary storm sewer as well as footing and foundation walls…In the next quarter, there will be structural steel, exterior and foundation walls, exterior walls, roofing and slab on grade and deck will start. In the next three months, there will be a lot to see.” Meyer said at Highland Hills Middle School “we have had a few setbacks. When putting the foundations in we ran into some rock, so we have been working with the structural engineer and the geotechnical engineer and with guidance from them we have been able to continue with some foundations.” “Steel has been pushed off a few more weeks. We did some demolition and site work, installed the retractable bollards, footing and temporary striping so they can use the drive off area and install temporary walks,” he said. “The next quarter we will be finishing the project, the steel will go up, the sidewalks and we will top the asphalt and striping will go up,” he added. At Prosser, Meyer said things are moving forward. “Over the summer, we did go ahead and install a temporary corridor. We wanted to take advantage of school being out in anticipation of the bid going out at the end of the month on August 29. We will be building a new bus lot as a part of the package and we can put the new addition where the old lot was,” he said. Lastly, he said demolition at Slate Run would begin soon. “Then we will bid for the new Slate Run (construction) in late December.”