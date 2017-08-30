To this point, with a 2-0 start, they have proven those doubters wrong.

West Washington beat visiting Crawford County Friday, 32-14.

The Senators have now won 20 consecutive regular season football games heading into Friday’s showdown against Mitchell.

West Washington has won nine straight games against the Bluejackets with their last loss coming in Head Coach Phillip Bowsman’s first year.

Many think Friday’s game at Mitchell will have huge implications in determining who wins the Patoka Lake Athletic Conference Championship.

Of course Paoli, which is now 1-1 under first-year Head Coach Jeremy Lowery also will likely figure into the mix.

--George Browning