Brandon Tandy paced the Musketeers rushing attack with 155 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.

Parker Wallingford added 62 yards on 6 carries and two TD’s; as a team Eastern finished the night on the ground with 302 yards on 40 carries and 5 rushing touchdowns.

Todd Branaman led the Musketeers in passing completing 6 out of 8 attempts for 186 yards and a school record four passing touchdowns.

Connor Marshall led the team in receiving with 2 catches for 65 yards and a touchdown, Jacob Stewart added two catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

The Musketeer varsity defense proved to be stout once again by limiting the General offense to six points.

Clarksville punched in two late scores on Eastern’s reserves to make the final score 56-21.

Parker Wallingford led Eastern with an interception and a fumble recovery as the defense forced 3 turnovers on the night.

The Musketeers will host Brownstown in a week 3 MSC showdown next Friday night.

Offensive Stats:



Rushing

Tandy 21/155 2 TDs; Wallingford 6/62 2 TDs; Demetrius McKinley - 2/30 1 TD; Branaman - 4/20; Edlin - 3/14; Shepherd - 3/15; Tye - 1/6



Passing

Branaman 6/8 186 yards 4 TD’s



Receiving

Marshall - 2/65 1 TD; J Stewart - 2/61 2 TDs; Wallingford - 1/18; Edlin - 1/42 1 TD