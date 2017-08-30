By Dennis Dunn

Special Correspondent



Defense was the name of the game in the first quarter on Friday night at Salem as the Lions hosted Silver Creek for a Mid-Southern Conference (MSC) showdown. However, it was the Dragons to break through the Lions defense three times to claim the 21-0 win and move to 2-0 in the MSC and overall. The Lions, who struggled on offense, fell to 0-2 in the conference and overall. “Our offense just played terrible,” Lions Coach RJ Hartsfield said. “We had a good defensive plan but just got whipped up front. We didn’t move the ball well and we didn’t pass protect.” In the first 12 minutes of the game, neither team was able to move the ball that well as the Dragons had to punt, lost a fumble and turned the ball over on downs in their first three possessions nor had the Lions to punt all three times. On the Dragons’ fourth possession, it started at the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter and at the 9:46 mark of the quarter, Ben Landers from the end zone from eight yards out to make it 6-0 and Daniel Barrett made it 7-0 with a PAT. Once again, defenses stepped up and Barrett also came away with an interception. The Dragons went into the locker room with a seven point lead. “We didn’t complete passes,” Hartsfield said. “We didn’t do much of anything well. Defense we played well. Definitely it was a struggle for us tonight. It was a humbling experience was us.” Offensively the Dragons didn’t do well on the ground or in the air in the first half, but Coach John Dablow was still thrilled to come away with the win. “A solid road win is absolutely right,” he said. “We didn’t come out with as much fire as I was hoping, but we are going to have to work on that a little bit. Salem is a tough team and they give everything they have. I am really proud of my defense and what they did. We struggled offensively and we shot ourselves in the foot a few times.” Salem began the third quarter with the ball but gave it back to the Dragons on their second interception of the game as Dylan Goodlett came away with the pick. The Dragons then scored on their second possession of the quarter as Elijah Bays scampered in from 16 yards out and a Barrett PAT made it 14-0 at the 4:34 mark. Silver Creek Senior fullback Jacob Garrett got into the end zone with a 4-yard run at the 7:28 mark of the fourth quarter for the final score of the game. “We are going to have to correct our mistakes in order to have a shot the next couple of weeks,” Dablow said. “We were hoping for a good defensive effort and that’s exactly what we done and I give all the credit in the world to my defensive coordinators. Those kids are working their tails off and so is everyone else.” Garrett finished the game with 20 carries for 171 yards and one score and Brannon Russell had 16 carries for 94 yards. The Dragons gained 381 yards on the ground and the Lions had 60. However, the Lions had 90 passing yards while the Dragons had minus-three. The Dragons will step out of the conference on Friday, September 1 when they host Providence, who fell to 0-2 after losing to Floyd Central 62-19. The Lions will host Scottsburg (1-1, 1-1) who fell to North Harrison last Friday night. Friday, Aug. 25, at Salem SC- 0- 7- 7- 7– 21 SHS- 0- 0- 0- 0– 0 Second Quarter SC: Ben Landers, 8-run (Daniel Barrett kick) 9:46 Third Quarter SC: Elijah Bays, 16-run (Barrett kick) 4:23 Fourth Quarter SC: Jacob Garrett, 4-run (Barrett kick) 7:28 Individual Statistics Rushing: SC – Garrett 20-171, Brannon Russell 16-94, Jacob Graf 7-56, Bays 5-26, Isesis Lukes 3-15, Josh Landers 6-11, Ben Landers 1-8; Salem – Kory Akers 10-30, Brandon Corbin 19-18, Cameron Morris 3-14, Shane Mahuron 1-(-4); Passing: SC – J. Landers 1-8-(-3)-0-0; Salem – Corbin 10-23-90-0-2; Receiving: SC – Bennett Beyl 1-(-3); Salem – Clayton Ratts 4-38, Evan Brishaber 3-34, Morris 2-13, Mahuron 1-5. Other Mid-Southern Conference scores (2-0, 2-0) Brownstown Central 43, Charlestown (0-2, 0-2) 14 (1-1, 1-0) Eastern (Pekin) 56, Clarksville 21 (0-2, 0-2) (2-0, 2-0) North Harrison 47, Scottsburg 7 (1-1, 1-1) Paoli 32, Corydon Central 0 (0-2) Upcoming MSC Games Friday, Sept. 1 Brownstown Central (2-0, 2-0) at Eastern (Pekin) (1-1, 1-0) Clarksville (0-2, 0-2) at Charlestown (0-2, 0-2) Corydon Central (0-2, 0-1) at North Harrison (2-0, 2-0) Scottsburg (1-1, 1-1) at Salem (0-2, 0-2) Silver Creek (2-0, 2-0) at Providence (0-2)