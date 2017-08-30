By Allison Justice On Friday, August 25, the Scottsburg Warriors took the field for their second game of the season, this time against North Harrison. Scottsburg received the opening kickoff and began from their own 20. After a quick 3 and out the defense took the field. Scottsburg’s defense could not hold as North Harrison marched down the field for the opening score with 8:08 remaining in the first. Scottsburg could not gain any momentum on their next possession that ended with another punt. When Scottsburg’s defense took the field for the second time, they were ready; on second down the Warriors forced and recovered a fumble setting the offense up with excellent field position. On first down #2 Trent Potter ran for eleven yards then completed a 5 yard pass followed by an 18 yard touchdown pass to #21 Hunter Myers, giving the Warriors their first lead 7-6 late in the first quarter. North Harrison answered on the following drive to regain the lead 12-7. The Warriors continued to fight through the first half but were unable to put any additional points on the board, trailing at the half 26-7 Scottsburg showed a lot of heart in the second half; their defense allowed on 14 second half points. The Warriors were able to move the ball more consistently in the second half, but their success did not translate to additional points on the scoreboard. As time ran out in the fourth quarter the Warriors suffered their first defeat 47-7. Senior Hunter Myers summed up Friday’s loss, “We have to get better as a team. We played a team that I guarantee will be one of the top teams in the MSC. That game is over and now we have to flip the switch and focus on Salem”. Scottsburg will enter Friday’s September 1, game versus Salem with a 1-1 record.