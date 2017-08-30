The Indiana State Alcohol and Tobacco Commission in Indianapolis will be making a decision on Monday, September 5, that could change the way some alcohol sales are handled in Scott County. At its meeting on Wednesday, August 30, the Local Alcohol Beverage Board (LABB) tied in a 2-2 vote to grant a license to Dolgencorp L.L.C., the parent company of Dollar General Stores, to sell warm beer and wine at its newest location, on the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 31 South and Leota Road. The store is south of Scottsburg. The precedent-setting vote occurred after members of the LABB voted unanimously to renew two other licenses. The first addressed was for The Pub, a tavern in downtown Scottsburg, and the second was for Westwood Golf L.L.C., the local golf course west of Scottsburg. In the Dollar General Store application hearing, Opponents came armed with a petition reportedly signed by 300 local residents. Speakers also provided statistics about alcohol use in the county and the number of package stores, lodges, and eating places which already have alcohol for sale by the container or glass. Many of those who spoke represented churches and church-related organizations as well as other organizations which work with people who have addictions to alcohol or drugs. Several pointed out that the new store is directly across the road from Vienna Baptist Church and that some school buses from nearby Vienna-Finley Elementary use the U.S. 31/State Road 356 intersection each weekday. Several vehicular crashes have occurred at that intersection, some fatal, others stated. In the vote that followed, two LABB members, Guy Townsend and Don Boswell, voted in favor of granting the license. Townsend is an appointee of the Scott County Council, and Boswell was appointed by Scott County Commissioners. The two members who voted against giving the license were Officer Lonnie Gibson, who works out of the State Commission’s District 4 office in Seymour, and Daniel Paden, who represents Scottsburg on the board. The tie, explained Officer Gibson to those upset with the vote, throws the matter to the State Alcohol Commission for a final decision. The commission meets in Indianapolis every second and fourth Tuesday of the month, in this case, September 5 and 19. It’s not the first attempt at a chain store requesting a license to sell warm alcoholic beverages, but it is the first time that the State Commission will have the final say if such a license will be issued. Several who attended the meeting worried aloud that, in granting this one license, larger chain stores will line up to obtain licenses as well. Local package stores, all of which have been operated for years by families who reside in the county, could see their livelihoods dry up. Chains which have unsuccessfully attempted to obtain sales licenses include Wal-Mart, CVS and Jay C Food Store. Smaller businesses, gas/convenience stores, have also requested licenses. In all but one hearing, the vote taken by the local board ended in a unanimous negative decision. All of the votes were upheld by the State Commission, making Scott County an unusual entity among Indiana counties. Several who oppose the Dollar General license are planning a strong showing before the State Commission when the issue is presented. Others supporting or opposing the issue are submitting faxed, mailed or e-mailed comments to the Indianapolis office. Contact information is: To write to the Commission, send to Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, Indiana Government Center South, Room E-114, 302 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204. To e-mail, send comments to David Cook, Chairman, at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , or David Coleman, Vice-Chairman, at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . To leave a voice message, dial 1-317-2332-2430. To fax, dial 1-317-234-1520.