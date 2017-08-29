

Clark County- On Monday, August 28, troopers from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg executed a search warrant at 109 South 5th Street in Utica, (Clark County). During the search, troopers located Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia. Troopers placed James C. Wheatley, 43, from the above listed address in Utica was placed under arrest and incarcerated at the Clark County Jail on the charges of Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.

This investigation is continuing.