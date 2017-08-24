Southern, IN-Early this morning, troopers, deputies, federal agents and city officers met at the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg to have a briefing before going out to arrest twenty individuals from Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Jennings, Scott and Washington Counties on arrest warrants. The arrest warrants were the result of investigations conducted by Indiana State Police Undercover Units in the last several months with the assistance of officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Salem City Police Department. During one of the arrests, at 5004 South Hardy Mill Road, Lexington, IN, Scott County, troopers seized over 100 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine with a street value of over $10,000.00. This investigation is continuing with one of the local prosecutor’s, Dustin Houchin, from Washington County saying, “In Washington County, we are continually working to detect, apprehend and prosecute those responsible for dealing drugs in our streets. Our community does not tolerate this kind of behavior, and these individuals will be held accountable for their actions”. Below are the people arrested, their charges and the jail they were incarcerated in. Chad Anderson, 39, 3956 South Hickory Grove Road, Pekin, IN. *Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Two Counts). *Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts). Washington County Jail. Corey Bohannon, 30, 22503 Daisy Hill Road, Borden, IN. *Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Two Counts). *Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts). Clark County Jail. Zane Bowman, 45, 4805 Walnut Ridge Road, Salem, IN. *Dealing in Methamphetamine. *Possession of Methamphetamine. Washington County Jail. Jonathan Chilton, 32, 5657 East County Road 400 South, Seymour, IN. * Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Two Counts). *Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts). *Dealing in Heroin. *Possession of Heroin. Jackson County Jail. Gary W. Dent, 30, 381 South Park Street, Pekin, IN. *Dealing in Methamphetamine. *Possession of Methamphetamine. Washington County Jail. Christopher M. Hammill, 37, 21180 East State Road #362, Lexington, IN. *Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Two Counts). *Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts). Clark County Jail. Lucas Hatcher, 21, 101 Northern Avenue, Salem, IN. *Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Two Counts). *Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts). *Habitual Felony Offender. Washington County Jail. Robin R. Hodson, 46, 509 Colony Drive, Salem, IN. *Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Two Counts). *Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts). Scott County Jail. Jessica M. Lopez, 27, 1180 North Renee Court, Pekin, IN. *Dealing in Methamphetamine. *Possession of Methamphetamine. Washington County Jail. Timothy Mitchell, JR, 33, 506 Accrusia Avenue, Clarksville, IN. *Dealing in Methamphetamine. *Possession of Methamphetamine. Clark County Jail. Garry E. Morrow, 37, 5004 South Hardy Mill Road, Lexington, IN. *Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Two Counts). *Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts). Scott County Jail. Garry Lowery, 64, 5004 South Hardy Mill Road, Lexington, IN. *Possession of Methamphetamine. *Possession of Paraphernalia. *Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Arrested on new charges. Scott County Jail. Suzanne Wiesman, 36, 5004 South Hardy Mill Road, Lexington, IN. *Dealing in Methamphetamine. *Possession of Methamphetamine. *Possession of Stolen Property. *Possession of Paraphernalia. *Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Arrested on new charges. Scott County Jail. Mary Ruth Pierce, 38, 105 Teresa Street, Salem, IN. *Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Two Counts). *Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts). Washington County Jail Clarissa L. Roach, 33, 11190 South Green Mill Road, Hardinsburg, IN. *Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Five Counts). *Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts). Washington County Jail Kenneth R. Saylor, 58, 1886 West Morgan Lane, Pekin, IN. *Dealing in Methamphetamine. Harrison County Jail Constance M. Scanlon, 42, 4805 West Walnut Ridge Road, Salem, IN. *Dealing in Methamphetamine. *Possession of Methamphetamine. *Aiding, Inducing or Causing an Offense, Dealing in Methamphetamine. Washington County Jail Jamie R. Sheckles, 33, 1612 East Oak Street, New Albany, IN. * Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Four Counts). *Possession of Methamphetamine. *Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, (Two Counts). *Possession of a Narcotic Drug. *Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. *Possession of a Controlled Substance. *Dealing in Marijuana. *Possession of Marijuana. *Maintaining a Common Nuisance. *Possession of Paraphernalia. Floyd County Jail Leslie E. Spaulding, 37, 113 Hickory Avenue, Salem, IN. *Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Two Counts). *Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts). Washington County Jail Anthony Spencer, 35, 3578 Laughton Court, North Vernon, IN. *Dealing in Methamphetamine. *Possession of Methamphetamine. *Habitual Felony Offender. Clark County Jail Agencies Assisting-Prosecutors from all counties involved, Sheriff’s Departments from all counties involved and Agents from the Federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Agency. ***Media Note*** A photo of all the arrested can be obtained by contacting the county jail where they were incarcerated. A photo is attached of some of the Methamphetamine that was seized today.