A busy late summer/early autumn is being planned by directors of the Scott County Fair Association. Directors met on Tuesday night, August 8, to hear how the 2017 Scott County Fair fared and what’s on the schedule next. The fair’s preliminary report given to board members indicated a little money was made. John McNeely, current board president, said cancelation of the tractor pull and poor grandstand attendance on a couple of nights factored into the narrow profit margin. Not all of the expected bills resulting from the fair have arrived yet, either, McNeely related. A more thorough report is expected to be presented at the annual meeting of the Fair Association. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. for all association members on Tuesday, September 12. Any person who is a member of the Fair Association can vote for 2018 officers that evening. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. All meetings are open to the public and held in the former Saddle Club building at the fairgrounds, which is accessible from Fairgrounds Road. Getting back to what’s ahead in coming months at the fairgrounds, an auction of estate items is planned for Saturday, August 26. On September 9 and 10, an American Quarter Horse Association show will be held. The fairgrounds’ show arena, indoor arena, horse barn and the Saddle Club building will be in use. On Saturday, September 16, a consignment auction is scheduled. Items will include farm machinery and equipment. There may be a tractor pull that night at the grandstand, but plans were not complete at the August 8 meeting. October 28 is going to be a busy time. Scottsburg FFA members will host a livestock show that day. The evening will be devoted to a Halloween demolition derby sponsored by the fair association at the grandstand. Next year, members of the Midwest Triumph Motorcycle Club are planning to be at the fairgrounds June 7-10. At the top of the board’s “to do” list in the coming months is construction of the new restrooms on the south side of the fairgrounds. Renovation of the booth spaces under the grandstand and work on the old Merchants’ Building are also planned. “We got a lot done this year, but we’ve got more to do,” said McNeely. “We’ll just have to keep working at it.”