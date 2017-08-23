The City of Scottsburg will soon have two Casey’s gas/convenience stores in the community. Members of the Scott County Area Plan Commission (APC) considered a Development Plan (DP) submitted by the corporation for a new, larger store at the APC’s meeting on Wednesday night, August 9. Its location will be on the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 31 North (North Gardner Street). The corner site is presently the home of Martin Auto Supply. Adjacent property, once the home of the late Raymond and Marietta Hardy and now owned by businessman Tex Murphy, is also included in the deal. All of the property is zoned Business 2. The Casey’s chain currently has a store at the intersection of U.S. 31 South and West Lake Road in Scottsburg. Members of the Martin family were in attendance as was the apparent owner/operator of a Marathon gas/convenience store located on the southwest corner of the intersection owned by the SVM Corporation, a Mr. Mitesch. Mitesch responded when APC board president Mark Whittymore asked if anyone had comments. Mitesch had collected information about several surrounding cities and the number of gas stations located in them. His conclusion was that, since Scottsburg already had eight, there was a sufficient number to serve the population. “We have tried to sell this property, but we cannot because of the number of gas stations that are here,” Mitesch told the board. The only sticking point with the APC was introduced by board member Dale Hobbs. Hobbs and several others on the board supported the gas station installing a concrete sidewalk along U.S. 31 and its side of Owen St. to serve the public. Scott Burge, the project architect, said he would advise the developer that a sidewalk is needed. With that, the board voted 5-0 to approve the DP with the addition of a sidewalk and making its dumpster location negotiable with APC Executive Director April Ramoni. The APC also approved a DP for addition of an elevator at the Bacala Center on Wardell Street in downtown Scottsburg. The elevator will actually be an addition to the former hospital/doctor office on its east side. People at ground level will enter it and be admitted to the building’s second floor. The Bacala Center now houses the daily meal program and senior citizens’ center offered through LifeSpan Resources. Improvements on its second floor will enable more social programs to be offered at the site.