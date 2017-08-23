The 133rd anniversary of Leota's founding will be celebrated this Friday and Saturday, August 25 and 26, during the 35th annual Leota Country Frolic in the tiny Finley Township community southwest of Scottsburg. Some booths in the arts and crafts and flea market areas are still available. Call Leon Dart at 812-216-0627 for more information. The set-up fee for the two-day event is $20. The first event at the Leota Frolic will be the euchre tournament on Thursday, August 24, at 6:30 p.m. Sign up at the barn at 6 p.m. that evening to compete. At the stage in the middle of Leota, lots of free entertainment is being planned for the two days of the festival. Festival visitors can either take a seat on the straw bales provided or bring a lawn chair to enjoy gospel, bluegrass and country music on Friday night and all day Saturday. A Talent Showcase is scheduled for 12 noon on Saturday. Ribbons will be presented to the best performers. On Friday, performers will include: ? 5 p.m.: Maisey Reliford ? 6 p.m.: Paul Boggs Band ? 7 p.m.: Brian Allen Band ? 8 p.m.: LeRoy Williams and Friends ? 9 p.m.: Forever Friends Stage entertainment Saturday will be: ? 12 noon: Talent Showcase ? 1 p.m.: Hoosier Hills Bluegrass ? 2 p.m.: Russ Embry ? 3 p.m.: Donna Dalton ? 4 p.m.: Rollback ? 5 p.m.: comedians Pete and Jessie ? 6 p.m.: Jerry McClelland and Friends ? 7 p.m.: Josh Richards ? 8 p.m.: James White and Deer Creek ? 9 p.m.: Monday Night Special Children will have their own “Frolic” entertainment in their area by Coonie Creek from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and again from 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Youngsters can also compete for trophies in the pedal pulls set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday. The watermelon-eating contest will welcome kids and adults ready to munch their way to success at this event on Saturday afternoon. Throughout the festival, everyone will enjoy the delicious food prepared by Finley Township organizations, including the sponsoring Finley Township Volunteer Fire Department. Firemen will set up their tent near the Leota Country Store and offer seating. More food, drinks and seating will be located in the nearby barn. The eating spot is pretty close to the expansive display of farm machinery, which seems to grow each year in numbers and popularity. Don't forget to stop by the Leota Country Store right in the downtown area. It will be open. This year, the festival's souvenir is a cross-cut saw. A homemade quilt will be raffled. Buy tickets for $1 each or six for $5. Proceeds from the festival benefits the Finley firemen, helping them purchase equipment. For general information about the Leota Country Frolic, call chairman Danny Robbins at 812-722-7824, Ward Bowen at 812-820-0493, Dick Arbuckle at 815-592-7443 or Charles Murphy at 812-752-3636.