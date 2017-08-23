For over 30 years Scottsburg has been missing something, and now finally, varsity football is back. The Warriors Kicked off the season right with a 65-14 win over Clarksville on Aug. 18. The first few minutes of the first quarter started out a little rocky when a touchdown was called back, but once the Warriors got the swing of things they really brought the heat. #21 Hunter Myers made a 44 yard run up to the 10 yard line, #7 Skylar Combs received the ball and made the Warrior’s first touchdown of the night. The two point conversion failed. At the end of the first quarter Scottsburg was in the lead 12-0. ”The offense did an excellent job. They didn't just stop at the line of scrimmage, they kept going onto the second level without stopping,” said varsity quarterback Trent Potter. In the final drive of the second quarter, #2 Trent Potter runs 40 yards over a couple of plays and throws a 20 yard touchdown pass to #85 Kaden Sparkman. Ending the first half with a score of 32-14. “Our defense didn’t really get going until the second quarter, that’s when we really starting shutting them down,” said #45 Brantley Deaton. Myers opened up the second half with a 26 yard kickoff return followed up with a 41 yard run to the 1 yard line. Skylar Combs ran it in as the Warriors made quick work of the opening, finishing it off with a good conversion. #16 Tristian Mckinney sacks the Clarksville quarterback for a turnover on downs. Two plays later, Trent Potter makes a touchdown pass to Skylar Combs. At the end of the third quarter the score was 46-14. In the last quarter, Myers set the school record for the most touchdowns in a game with 6. With 327 Yards Rushing and 6 TD's Senior RB Hunter Myers accomplished the following feats: First in the nation (Tie)/First in Indiana - 6 Total TD's Third in the nation Points Scored (Tie)/First in Indiana 36 points scored. Third in the nation/1st in Indiana - 327 Rushing Yards Breaks the SHS Football Record 6 TD's in a Game, previously held by Kenny Rose Second Most Rushing Yards in Program History (Kenny Rose had 405 vs. Paoli 1971) It was an awesome night for Hunter Myers! He thanked his Offensive Line immediately after the game for clearing the way. The final score was 65-14, giving the Warriors their first victory in over 30 years without varsity football in 30 years.