By Alan Stewart

Special Correspondent



A 17-play drive in the second quarter by host North Harrison epitomized the Mid-Southern Conference- and season-opener between the Cougars and visiting Salem. In a lid-lifting matchup that both head coaches agreed was closer than the final score showed, North used a solid, steady, ground-and-pound game to kick off the 2017 campaign with a 28-7 victory. North Harrison had 329 yards rushing and 31 passing in the winning effort, but was actually outgained overall with Salem posting 133 yards on the ground and 205 in the air for a total of 438 yards of total offense. The Cougars (1-0, 1-0 MSC) opened with a scoring drive that lasted just seven plays, thanks in large part to a 24-yard run by Jake Harley and a 27-yard reception by Brett Rudolph from Avery Blocker. A four-yard scoot around the right side by Jaylen Peake put the Cougars on the board at the 8:16 mark of the first, with the first of four PAT kicks by Ben Waynescott giving the hosts a 7-0 lead. Salem (0-1, 0-1) had a balanced attack on offense on offense all night, and looked like it was on its way to the end zone on its first possession before a fumble at the 8-yard line (and recovered by Blocker) stymied the drive in the red zone. That’s when the Cougars mounted their second longest drive of the game, a 90-yard excursion that was capped by a 46-yard touchdown run by Harley on the first play of the second period for a 14-0 advantage. Salem threatened in the red zone again as Corbin connected with Shane Mahuron on a 63-yard pass play to put the ball on North’s 3-yard line. Unfortunately, a pair of incomplete passes and two runs that resulted in negative-7 yards ended the Lions’ effort. Taking over at the 10-yard line, North ran the ball 13 consecutive times during a 17-play drive culminated by a four-yard plunge by Kohana Wilks, giving the Cougars a 21-0 lead at the intermission. Salem put its only touchdown on the board at 9:11 in the third when Corbin followed up a 17-yard reception to Shane Mahuron with an 11-yard TD pass to the speedy Evan Brishaber. Sheldon Yoder’s PAT kick was true, trimming the Lions’ deficit to 21-7, a score that would hold until the fourth quarter. Eleven plays later – at the 10:09 in the final stanza – Kohana Wilks scored his second touchdown of the night as he zipped through Salem’s defense on a 14-yard run to put the game’s final points on the scoreboard, 28-7. “You think about it, we really had the ball only two times in that first half. Two times. Two!” Salem coach R.J. Hartsfield said. “We scouted them pretty well and got the ball inside the five-yard line three times and got inside the 10 four times and had our opportunities to put points on the board. You would like to come out of there with points at some point. We didn’t convert.” Salem’s Mahuron led all receivers in the game with three catches for 104 yards, with teammate Brishaber hauling in five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. Clayton Ratts and Blayton Miller each had solo catches for 24 and 13 yards, respectively. Corbin, who led Salem’s rushing attack with 106 yards, was 10-22 passing with no interceptions. “We are a young football team and we’re not playing our best football at this point, but we’ll get better. Our kids will get better,” Hartsfield said. “They responded well. Coming out at halftime the kids could have easily laid down. We were down 21 coming out of halftime and we moved the ball down the field and scored. Our kids are resilient. They played hard. We’re not upset about this. We hate to lose, but at the end of it we have to ask if our kids kept fighting, and they did. I’m not mad at how we played in terms of effort. I’m not mad in how we executed, except for inside the five. You’ve got to punch those in. We’ll get better from here.” Cougars skipper Mark Williamson said he didn’t know whether to credit his defense with key stops or if the win was Salem’s doing after a pair of turnovers and only one touchdown in four trips to the red zone were the keys to his club’s victory. Regardless, he said, he’ll take it. “That’s a good ball team over there, and their quarterback (Brandon Corbin) did a really nice job for only being a sophomore,” Williamson said. “They are going to get better as the season goes on.” Next up for the Lions is a home date Friday night at 7 against Class 4A Silver Creek, which is coming off a 34-0 thrashing of Charlestown. Last year the Dragons fell to Salem, 24-21. Salem 0 0 7 0—7 NH 7 14 0 7—28 NH – Jaylen Peake, 4, run (Ben Waynescott kick); NH – Jake Harley, 64, run (Waynescott kick); NH – Kohana Wilks, 4, run (Waynescott kick); Salem – Evan Brishaber, 11, pass from Brandon Corbin (Sheldon Yoder kick); NH – Wilks, 14, run (Waynescott kick).