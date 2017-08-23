If the season opening game between West Washington and Eastern Friday in Pekin were given a name, it’d be “Missed Opportunities.” The Senators had fewer, and managed to head back to Campbellsburg with an 8-6 win over the host Musketeers. West Washington Head Coach Phillip Bowsman wasn’t focused on the missed opportunities after the game, but instead was looking at the positives. “We’re not even closing to reaching the ceiling for growth with this team,” Bowsman said. “If we are a 10 story building we are only one or two stories up. The growth is unreal. “We had young guys at spots and we found some guys who could play and do some things. We are going to watch film and clean things up by being able to reflect on real game action for 48 minutes. I am excited for these guys.” Eastern drew first blood in the game when sophomore running back Brandon Tandy, who missed all of 2016 with an injury scampered 80 yards with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter to put EHS up 6-0. The Musketeers couldn’t punch in the try for two on the PAT (point after touchdown). They maintained control throughout the first half, but the Senators did threaten just before intermission. The Senators got possession of the football with 49 seconds and 58 yards to go for a score. They quickly moved the ball. Nick Marr completed a 10-yard pass to Bobby Stevens. Then Jacob Farris took an inside hand-off between the tackles for six yards. An incomplete pass with four seconds on the clock gave the Senators and Marr one last shot. He connected again hit Stevens, who got 23 of the 24 yards and the first half ended with West Washington one yard shy of the endzone. Bowsman said even though they didn’t score on the drive before half, it was a confidence booster for his team and he felt like that carried over into the second half. Eastern was driving on its first possession in the third quarter, but it ended when a pass by Todd Branaman was intercepted by Nick Marr. The two teams traded possessions until a drive by the Musketeers stalled out late in the third quarter. Eastern had driven the ball into West Washington territory and were facing fourth down at the 42. Branaman completed a pass on fourth down to Parker Wallingford, but it was shy of first down and the Senators took over. The stop energized the Senator side-line and the offense went on the move. Marr kept the momentum on his team’s side with a 29-yard run that took the ball deep into Eastern territory and Farris had a 13-yard run that helped the drive as well. The drive eventually ended when Marr scored on a two-yard run that tied the scored at 6-all. West Washington took the lead when Farris scored on the PAT. They were up 8-6 with 46.1 remaining in the third quarter. Eastern, however, didn’t go down without a fight. They drove the ball on their next possession deep into West Washington territory. In fact a long run by Tandy set up a first and goal, but a holding call, nullified the run and instead of first and goal, gave EHS a third and long. Tandy didn’t get anything on the next play and an incomplete pass on fourth down ended the drive. The Musketeers had one more possession and were unable to mount a threat in the final minutes. Bowsman knew heading in, his team was going to have their hands full against Eastern. “When you have a young group, you have to be patient,” he said,” he said. “I told them in the locker room before the game started, ‘this is a marathon, it’s not a sprint.’ I want them to believe in the process and we will be fine.” Marr made his first varsity start and at times looked like he was a seasoned veteran and other times, he looked like a deer in the headlights. Bowsman said he felt like Marr grew up as a quarterback Friday night. “Marr is big and strong and has some long strides and when he gets going he is a load,” Bowsman said. “He had a big run for us. We made an adjustment with his footwork at halftime and he executed it perfectly in the second half to set that big play.” In Addition to being 1-0, West Washington won a new traveling trophy. The trophy is a large bell and is just for boys basketball and football. The Senators have possession of it until they play Salem on October 13 when it will be up for grabs. The winner of that game will get to keep the bell until they play and lose to another county team. The bell does not replace the county championship trophy.