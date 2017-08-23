The Corydon Dulcimer Society will begin the celebration at 11:30 am with their folk songs that will bring a smile to your face.

A special adult admission will be $2.09 and as always children age 16 and under are admitted free with a paid adult admission.

Moonshine re-enactors, blacksmiths & other crafters plus craft vendors in the parking lot area will be happy to see you.

Mt. Tabor Christian Church will provide a free meal while supplies last.

No birthday party would be complete with out cake and ours was donated by Walmart.

The mill will be open at 11 am to 4 pm and is located at 4433 S. Beck’s Mill in Salem.

Other info: The first milling was on August 28, 1808. The mill became a tourist attraction by a family tradition that was performed every year on the closest Saturday to the date of the first “grind.”

It was tradition to drain the dam to clean it of debris.

In the early 1900’s Essie Beck Allen (5th generation) still continued this tradition even though the Beck’s business had slowed down.

The families of Washington County were interested in the mill & found this cleaning day a great opportunity to have a picnic and enjoy the mill.