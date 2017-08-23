Hunters Education will be offered to all New Washington Middle/High School students. The classes will take place during the afternoons for three consecutive days. The classes not only offer the hunter education certificate, that meets the requirement for the new law that states, “all hunters born on or after December 31, 1986, must complete hunter education certification before purchasing a hunting license.” It also will cover gun safety which is a key to keeping the kids safe. Mrs. Hobson, Principal at New Washington Middle High School said “This is a great opportunity for our students to learn about not only hunting safety but, how to handle a weapon safely. If this class helps one student, then it is time well spent.” Any parent wanting to sign their child up may contact Ms. Cross at 812-293-3368, ext. 19240. The classes will be held on August 30, 31 and November 1. Classes will be taught by Robert Branton, DNR officer.