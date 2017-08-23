By Dennis Dunn

Special Correspondent



Starting the year 1-0 is nothing new for the Silver Creek football team, but starting 1-0 with an impressive 34-0 win over Charlestown is something that has never happened as the Pirates were 6-0 against the Dragons. With the win under their belts, the Dragons showed a lot of happy emotions after the game, including Coach John Dablow, who even showed his happy dance in the circle down on the field. “Long time coming,” Dablow said. “Long time coming for our program. It’s a great way to start but it’s just a start. We have another conference game next week at Salem so we’ve just got to build from here.” Both teams got off to a slow start in the first quarter, but the Dragons finally cracked the scoreboard at the 9:23 mark of the second quarter when Brannon Russell collected an 11-yard touchdown run to make it 6-0 and Daniel Barrett’s PAT made it 7-0. After the Pirates tried moving the ball on their first possession of the second quarter it ended up in a turnover on downs as the Dragons took over on the 22-yard line. Eight plays, one penalty and two first downs later the Dragons found the end zone again as senior Bennett Beyl caught a 55-yard TD pass from senior Jacob Garrett at the 2:14 mark to make it 13-0, which would also be the halftime score. Beyl’s score would not have been possible if it wasn’t for a little trick-a-ration from Dablow who faked a punt and went for it on fourth down. “It kind of took the lid off,” said Dablow. “You saw maybe a little of the first game lull to that point but that loosened things up, gave us a cushion and we got rolling from there.” Another senior who is happy with the win was Garrett. “It’s a great feeling,” he said. “Coming in I was expecting high things from them (Pirates) as they are a well coached team and they will bounce back from this. We just came ready to play tonight. Our defense really stepped it up. We really worked hard in the off season. We have really stepped up this year and I think we will surprise a lot of people. I think our turnovers and mistakes were minimized tonight and if we can continue that we will have a bright future ahead of us.” Garrett finished the game with 18 carries for 117 yards and one TD, while throwing 2-for-2 for 68 yards and two TD passes. Garrett took a hand-off from the 34-yard line in the third quarter for his first rushing TD of the game at the 9:03 mark for a 19-0 lead. Russell picked up his second TD of the at the 2:11 mark with a 4-yard scamper. Garrett scored on a 2-point conversion. Freshman Ben Landers capped off the scoring for the Dragons with a 13-yard pass from Garret with 48 second left in the third quarter. The Dragons had 421 yards of offense on the night, while the Pirates struggled with 75. “We think our defensive line can really be a strength,” Dablow said. “They really set a tone for us throughout.” Senior Mitch Wurtsmith led the Pirates on the night with 27 rushing yards and a nine-yard reception. “I don’t think we did anything different in the second half than we did in the first half,” Dablow said. “I think we wore them out a little bit and was able to get to the edge better in the second half than the first half.” The Dragons, now 1-0 overall and in the Mid-Southern Conference will travel to Salem (0-1, 0-1) on Friday night, August 25. North Harrison defeated Salem last Friday night, 28-7. The Pirates, 0-1 and 0-1, will host Brownstown Central on Friday night, who defeated Corydon Central 44-14. Friday, Aug. 18, at Sellersburg CHS 0 0 0 0 – 0 SC 0 13 21 0 – 34 Second Quarter SC: Brannon Russell, 10-run (Daniel Barrett kick), 9:23 SC: Bennett Beyl, 56-pass from Jacob Garrett (kick fail), 2:14 Third Quarter SC: Garrett, 34-run (kick fail), 9:02 SC: Russell, 3-run (Garrett run), 2:11 SC: Ben Landers, 12-pass from Garrett (Barrett kick),:48 GAME STATISTICS Rushing: CHS: Mitch Wurtsmith 2-18, Marion Lukes 10-18, Addison Logsdon 4-12, Trey Davis 4-7, Darian Crawford 4-7, Trevor Barton 1-4, Andrew VanMeter 1-0. Team 26-66; SC: Garrett 18-117, Isesis Lukes 10-58, Russell 7-32, Elijah Bays 6-27, Jacob Graf 5-15, J. Landers 2-9, B. Landers 3-7, Heath Knight 2-1. Team 53-266 Passing: CHS: Lukes 1-12-9-0; SC: Garrett 2-2-68-2, J. Landers 6-13-87-0. Receiving: CHS: Wurtsmith 1-9; SC: Beyl 3-77, Garrett 2-46, Bays 2-19, B. Landers 1-13. Other Mid-Southern Conference scores Brownstown Central 44, Corydon Central 14 North Harrison 28, Salem 7 Scottsburg 65, Clarksville 14 West Washington 8, Eastern (Pekin) 6 Upcoming MSC games Friday, September 25 Silver Creek (1-0, 1-0) at Salem (0-1, 0-1) Eastern (Pekin) (0-1) at Clarksville (0-1, 0-1) North Harrison (1-0, 1-0) at Scottsburg (1-0, 1-0) Brownstown Central (1-0, 1-0) at Charlestown (1-0, 1-0) Paoli (0-1) at Corydon Central (0-1)