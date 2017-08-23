Jessie Lee Milan succumbed to his injuries on Friday afternoon, August 18, at his home in Lexington Township. The child had ridden his bike out of the family driveway when he was struck by the van. The van driver was not injured and voluntarily underwent a blood test at Scott Memorial Hospital.

No information was available from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, August 21, because of the on-going investigation.

Jessie attended Kimberlin Creek Baptist Church and Elevation Church Bible School. He was a fourth grader at Scottsburg Elementary School.

He loved to play sports and played basketball and soccer at the Scott County Family YMCA, baseball in Scottsburg and was playing football for the Charlestown Pirates.

His survivors include his parents, James Earl Milan of Louisville, Ky., and Natosha Streetman of Scottsburg, as well as several siblings, grandparents and a great-grandmother.

Calling will be held on Friday, August 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Adams Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 138 Westavia Boulevard, Scottsburg. Friends may also call there from 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Gary Satterly will officiate.

Burial will be in Scottsburg Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy are requested to take the form of contributions to the family to assist with funeral expenses.