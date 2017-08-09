On Wednesday morning, August 9, 2017 State Senator Erin Houchin (R-Salem) held a meeting at the Salem City Hall with Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness to discuss safety concerns at the Salem Bypass.

Senator Houchin and Commissioner McGuinness were joined by Salem Mayor Troy Merry, Clerk-Treasurer Sally Hattabaugh, members of the Salem City Council, Washington County Commissioners, representatives from the Sheriff’s Department, and local business leader, John Jones.

“Our community is rightfully concerned about safety at the Salem Bypass. In just a short time, we have experienced numerous accidents, one fatality, and even more close calls,” Houchin said. “While some safety measures have been put in place, we wanted to invite INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness to personally survey the bypass, and discuss further options with local leaders.”

A number of possible safety options were discussed, including adding overhead caution or traffic lights, an overpass interchange, or a roundabout. The group also urged INDOT to implement temporary measures such as additional rumble strips and signage while a long-term solution is vetted.

“All options will be explored in the coming months,” Houchin said. “The safety of our community is a top priority, and I thank Commissioner McGuinness for hearing our concerns and working toward a solution. I also want to thank our community leaders for their ongoing commitment to this effort as well. ”