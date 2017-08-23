Housekeeping, Conversion and Concessions Candidates to be Interviewed On-site Louisville, KY (August 23, 2017) – The KFC Yum! Center is looking to fill more than 200 positions at a hiring event on Tuesday, August 29th in the arena’s front lobby from 10AM to 4PM. The entertainment venue is seeking to fill 100+ part-time housekeeping and conversion positions and 100+ part-time food & beverage positions to assist with its busy fall and winter event schedule. A limited number of full time positions in these departments, as well as security, are also available. Applications will be accepted on-site and interviews will be conducted on the same day. The housekeeping team members will be responsible for cleaning and maintaining the arena during sporting events, concerts and family shows. These include the University of Louisville’s men’s and women’s basketball games and a multitude of upcoming concerts and family shows. Staff on the arena’s conversion team help transition the venue between events, helping to install and remove the basketball court as well as set up staging and seating for concerts and other types of events. Centerplate, the KFC Yum! Center’s food and beverage partner, is seeking to hire bar and concession team members, catering and premium services staff as well as warehouse workers, cooks and dishwashers. Interested candidates can fill out an application on-site at the hiring event or any time during the arena’s business hours, Monday through Friday 9AM to 5PM. Applications can also be downloaded here and emailed to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .