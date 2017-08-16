Salem High School Softball will be hosting a Fall Ball program for September and October. Games will be held at the Salem City Parks and Recreation facilities. The program is a great opportunity for your young Softball players to continue to sharpen their skills in a competitive environment outside of the regular season. Depending on the number of teams that register, the following divisions of play will be offered: ? 8 and Under ? 10 and Under ? Middle School (6th – 8th) Registration is $35 per kid includes a tee shirt. Last day to register is August 29th Mail in Registration to: Salem Softball, Attn. Rodney Brough, 800 N Cave Spring Rd Salem, IN 47167. Open Registration Dates: SHS Field, August 16th, 5:30pm – 7:00pm, August 23rd, 5:30pm – 7:00pm 8U and 10U will be playing on Tuesdays and possibly Thursdays with a tournament at the end: ? End of fall league tourney (single elimination) depending on weather first and third week Oct Middle School ? TBA – Play on Thurs Fall Ball is a great opportunity not only for the children, but for parent volunteers too. If you are interested in playing Fall Ball this year, complete the registration form on of this flyer and mail to or come to the open registration dates. We are looking forward to seeing you in the Fall! For more information, you can contact the following: League Director: Rodney Brough, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , 812.583.4243