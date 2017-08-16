The following is the Floyd County arrest list through August 10th, 2017. The list is submitted by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, for the most part, are just facing charges and are innocent until proven guilty in the court of law. For past arrest lists from both Floyd and Clark County be sure to visit www.gbpnews.com.



8/7/2017

Ashley N. Brown, 28, Clarksville, IN, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe.

Francis P. O’Connor, 67, New Albany, IN, battery.

Johnathan C. Bailey, 22, New Albany, IN, FTA – criminal recklessness.

Randall P. Johnson, 31, Jeffersonville, IN, violation of veteran’s treatment court – possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe, theft, possession of paraphernalia.

Terry R. Kerr, 56, New Albany, IN, theft (prior), possession of syringe.

Christopher S. Ferguson, 32, city-at-large, VOP – strangulation, domestic battery.

Brianna M. Kruer, 23, New Albany, IN, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, resisting law enforcement, VOP – possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of precursors.

Steve A. Wilburn, 50, New Albany, IN, FTA – driving while suspended (prior).

Cornelio Morales-Duran, 35, New Albany, IN, FTA – invasion of privacy, FTA – invasion of privacy, FTA – invasion of privacy.

Matthew A. Watson, 45, Elizabeth, IN, VOP – possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe.

Cody L. Hurst, 29, New Albany, IN, body attachment.

Taylor N. Henry, 26, New Albany, IN, possession of paraphernalia (prior).

Eric W. Foushee, 42, New Albany, IN, possession of syringe, FTA – auto theft, habitual offender.

James R. Darrell, 38, city-at-large, hold for Louisville metro.

Otis B. Covington, 28, city-at-large, battery, resisting law enforcement.



8/8/2017

Rickey L. Fraze, 40, Jeffersonville, IN, FTA – theft.

Shala M. King, 31, Clarksville, IN, driving while suspended (prior).

Jessica M. Cardwell, 28, New Albany, IN, sign waiver for Russ Co. Texas.

Jamie L. Hack, 25, Louisville, KY, FTA – unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine.

Donelle N. Carey, 42, Detroit, MI, FTA – theft.

Jodi C. Schaefer, 36, New Albany, IN, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, false informing, VOP – possession of controlled substance, VOP – possession of methamphetamine, VOP – auto theft, leaving the scene of an accident.

John D. Jones, 44, New Albany, IN, theft – shoplifting.

Alvin Boyles, 59, Louisville, KY, FTA – driving while suspended prior, FTA – driving while suspended (prior).

Marlena N. Denton, 24, Sellersburg, IN, VOP – possession of a controlled substance.

Justin W. Ramsey, 29, Greenville, IN, OWI .08% less than .15%, OWI manner that endangers, minor passenger in vehicle while OWI.



8/9/2017

Rachel R. Black, 33, New Albany, IN, FTA – driving while suspended (prior), FTA – criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident.

Terra S. Smith, 26, New Albany, IN, VOP – theft.

Austin L. Homeister, 19, Louisville, KY, FTA – operating vehicle without ever receiving license.

Brian K. Alexander, 21, Pekin, IN, FTA – possession of marijuana.

Raemen E. Riley, 30, Jeffersonville, IN, body attachment.

Jeffrey K. Marsh, 21, New Albany, IN, FTA – theft (prior).

Anthony T. Roland, 51, New Albany, IN, VOP – battery.

Kurtis L. Gossitt, 51, city-at-large, false informing.

Joseph D. Harper Jr., 25, New Albany, IN, C.O.T.

Alicia K. Girten, 45, New Albany, IN, theft.

Rhonda S. Emery, 40, New Albany, IN, FTA – possession of methamphetamine.

Gloria D. Boling, 49, Palmyra, IN, OWI, OWI endangerment, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, DWS prior.

Marissa E. Martinez, 28, Floyds Knobs, IN, FTA – check deception 3x.

Brad E. Bayne, 30, Clarksville, IN, theft.

Juan S. Cintron, 29, Jeffersonville, IN, FTA – false informing, operating without ever receiving a license.

Jan L. Moss, 51, New Albany, IN, intimidation, disorderly conduct.

Donald M. King, 55, New Albany, IN, OWI prior, OWI over .149%, OWI, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.



8/10/2017

Patrick M. Goines, 26, Charlestown, IN, violation of home detention – burglary, theft, escape from home detention.

Christopher L. Sauerheber, 24, New Albany, IN, criminal recklessness/deadly weapon.

Stephanie L. Ford, 35, Louisville, KY, theft.

Kelsey G. Love, 28, New Albany, IN, VOP – auto theft where intent is to deprive owner of value or use of vehicle.

Lesa M. Hale, 45, Salem, IN, body attachment.

Duane R. Acklin, 48, Louisville, KY, FTA – theft 2x, habitual offender.



8/11/2017

Carl E. Laswell, 48, English, IN, VOP – operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

June M. Thomas, 30, Louisville, (FTA-unlawful possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement).

Christian H. Grey, 21, Sellersburg, OWI per se .08 or greater but less than .15, OWI.

Austin Busam, 22, Louisville, warrant: leaving the scene of an accident.

Austin L. Conn, 19, Paoli, driving while suspended.

Jeffrey C. Bedan, 53, Floyds Knobs, domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of a crime.

Disney M. Taylor, 25, New Albany, warrant: unlawful possession of syringe.

Glenn E. Snider, 57, New Albany, reckless possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with enhancing circumstances.

Kelly D. Emery, 43, New Albany, warrant: (FTA, check deception).

Richard M. Wimsatt, 36, Borden, warrant: (FTA-theft); warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe, auto theft, possession of controlled substance); warrant: (FTA-resisting law enforcement, OWI; endangering a person, OWI); warrant: (FTA-OWI endangering a person, OWI).

Derrick D. Fuller-Tucker, 30, New Albany, warrant: body attachment.

Pamela J. Griffin, 55, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance.

Andrew T. Frossard, 33, New Albany, warrant: (C.O.A).

Matthew G. Garvin, 23, Clarksville, warrant: (Body attachment).

Amber J. Howell, 26, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic drug.



8/12/2017

Steven R. Decker, 55, Louisville, OWI .08 or more, OWI prior, OWI manner that endangers.

Zowi M. South, 19, Floyds Knobs, OWI .15 or more.

Regan L. Walker, 18, Lanesville, Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of alcohol minor.

Kimberly R. Grider, 44, Scottsburg, DWS-prior.

Terry L. Carroll, 41, New Albany, operating while HTV.

Brandon J. Rupe, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe prior, maintaining common nuisance.

Lamar M. Spencer, 31, Chicago, warrant: (FTA-criminal trespass).



8/13/2017

Christopher A. Darlage, 33, Seymour, OWI per se .08 or greater but less than .15; OWI endangerment.

David D. Vantilburg, 27, Louisville, OWI, .08 or more.

Eldon L. Heisman, 64, Corydon, OWI.

Jordan C. Kaelin, 24, New Albany, OWI BAC .08 but less than .15.

Christopher L. Vickers, 33, Sellersburg, public intoxication.

James E. Springfield, 33, Louisville, possession of a handgun without a permit, impersonation of a public

servant.

Richard L. Strokes, 44, New Albany, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of cocaine or narcotic.

Amber L. Howell, 25, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic drug.

Kyle Maudlin, 22, Salem, possession of syringe.





