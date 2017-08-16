Eastern scrimmaged a team that is in similar to the shape they were in a few years ago.

They took on Rock Creek Academy.

This is Rock Creek’s third year of football and they are not yet playing a full varsity schedule.

In 12 games they have not picked up a win and have been shut out in three of those games and have been held to one score in six other of those games.

Friday, things will get significantly tougher for the Musketeers when they host their county rival West Washington.

In 10 meetings, Eastern is 1-9. The only win against the Senators was a 18-7 in 2011.

With the addition of Scottsburg in the Mid Southern Conference, Salem’s schedule had a few changes, included a tough opener.

The Lions will travel to Ramsey for a game with huge MSC implications. Neither team can win the came, but the loser will be in a difficult spot with some tough conference games remaining.

Floyd Central will travel to Louisville Male to take on the Bulldogs.

In the six years the two schools have been playing, FC has managed just one win.